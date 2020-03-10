Podcast: S03 E21 - Beating The Narratives w/ Guest Chris "Geeter" McGee

Spectrum SportsNet studio host Chris McGee joins Mike and Aaron to break down L.A.’s big weekend, with wins over both the Bucks and Clippers (3:45), and how that impacts the way the team should be looked at from within and afar. They spend some time discussing LeBron James and the MVP discussion after his dominant run of games (14:45). At the end, Aaron and Chris team up for a Lakers history game (44:00)