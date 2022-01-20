Pacers Pick Lakers Pocket in Second Half

After defeating the Jazz in a supreme performance on Monday, the Lake Show returned to their home floor to host the Indiana Pacers. Los Angeles lost urgency in the second half and ended up falling 111-104.

The Lakers pressed play and were grooving, their shooting was on, and their defense was secure. They were leading by as many as 15 in the first half. That was until right before halftime when Indiana fought back. The Lakers led 56-50 heading into the third.

The Pacers took the lead in the third quarter for a quick second, and even though the Lakers grabbed it back the score stayed close. That was until the fourth quarter when Caris Levert (30 pts) went off for 22 points.

Despite the loss, LeBron James (30 pts, 12 reb) secured another milestone. King James is the first player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 9,000 assists.

Dwight Howard also had a record-breaking night, tying Nate Thurmond for 10th on the NBA’s all-time rebounding list with 14,464.

The tide changed and the waves came crashing on Los Angeles in this surprising defeat. But the Lakers will be back in the water on Friday to face the Orlando Magic