Offensive rebounds hurt Lakers in loss to Celtics

Sometimes one specific aspect of a game truly tips the balance in the scoreboard.

Monday night, that key area was offensive rebounding, a category the Celtics dominated en route to handing the Lakers their fourth road loss of the season.

Led by Enes Kanter, Boston notched 14 boards of the offensive variety – managing to score 24 second-chance points.

“We didn’t rebound,” said Anthony Davis. “Offensive rebounds killed us. We had some turnovers. They were more physical than we did.”

L.A. actually shot a better percentage from the field in the first half but surrendered 13 offensive rebounds and found themselves down 14.

The Lakers made the proper adjustments in the second half, allowing just one offensive rebound the rest of the way, but by then the damage was done.

“It’s one of the most disappointing things for me because I feel that’s a controllable thing,” said coach Frank Vogel. “Boxing out, hitting people. We didn’t do it at all in the first half.”

All in all it was a forgettable game for the purple and gold, as evidenced by the team’s 15 turnovers and the cold outside shooting (26.9% from downtown).

LeBron James led L.A. with 15 points and 13 assists, the first of which he got extremely early into the contest:

Only took five seconds for the #LakeShow to strike



(: @SpectrumSN & TNT) pic.twitter.com/blS2ilmnHK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 21, 2020

The Lakers did have four players scoring in double digits, but Davis wasn’t one of them.

Returning after a five-game absence, AD picked up his second foul early and was never able to get going – finishing with nine points and a pair of blocks in 23 minutes.

“I think the second foul on me kind of messed up my rhythm a bit,” he admitted.

And unlike many other times during the season, on this occasion the Lakers couldn’t mount a credible comeback attempt.

“We’ve been remarkably consistent throughout the year,” Vogel said. “Even when we haven’t played well, we’ve found a way to stay in games and make it a game late and compete. They were able to sustain their aggression. They were the aggressors early in the game and then throughout the game. We just didn’t have it tonight.”

The road trip continues Wednesday in New York against the Knicks.