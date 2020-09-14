Playoffs 2020 Schedule Round 3

Western Conference Finals Schedule

Posted: Sep 14, 2020

The schedule for the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals has been set. The series kicks-off on Friday at 6pm PT. The Lakers will play either the Clippers or Nuggets, pending the results of their game on Tuesday.

All games will be broadcast on TNT. Radio coverage will be on 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW.

Game Date Opponent Time TV
1 Friday, September 18  vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 6:00 p.m. PT TNT
2 Sunday, September 20  vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 4:30 p.m. PT TNT
3 Tuesday, September 22  vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 6:00 p.m. PT TNT
4 Thursday, September 24  vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 6:00 p.m. PT TNT
*5 Saturday, September 26  vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 6:00 p.m. PT TNT
*6 Monday, September 28  vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS TBD TNT
*7 Wednesday, September 30  vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS TBD TNT
* – If Necessary
Tags
Lakers, Franchise, Playoffs 2020

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Lakers

Franchise

Playoffs 2020

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter