Western Conference Finals Schedule
The schedule for the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals has been set. The series kicks-off on Friday at 6pm PT. The Lakers will play either the Clippers or Nuggets, pending the results of their game on Tuesday.
All games will be broadcast on TNT. Radio coverage will be on 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW.
|Game
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|Friday, September 18
|vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS
|6:00 p.m. PT
|TNT
|2
|Sunday, September 20
|vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS
|4:30 p.m. PT
|TNT
|3
|Tuesday, September 22
|vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS
|6:00 p.m. PT
|TNT
|4
|Thursday, September 24
|vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS
|6:00 p.m. PT
|TNT
|*5
|Saturday, September 26
|vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS
|6:00 p.m. PT
|TNT
|*6
|Monday, September 28
|vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS
|TBD
|TNT
|*7
|Wednesday, September 30
|vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS
|TBD
|TNT
Recent Stories on Lakers.com
NEXT UP: