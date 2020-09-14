Western Conference Finals Schedule

The schedule for the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals has been set. The series kicks-off on Friday at 6pm PT. The Lakers will play either the Clippers or Nuggets, pending the results of their game on Tuesday.

All games will be broadcast on TNT. Radio coverage will be on 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW.

Game Date Opponent Time TV 1 Friday, September 18 vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 6:00 p.m. PT TNT 2 Sunday, September 20 vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 4:30 p.m. PT TNT 3 Tuesday, September 22 vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 6:00 p.m. PT TNT 4 Thursday, September 24 vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 6:00 p.m. PT TNT *5 Saturday, September 26 vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS 6:00 p.m. PT TNT *6 Monday, September 28 vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS TBD TNT *7 Wednesday, September 30 vs. CLIPPERS/NUGGETS TBD TNT

* – If Necessary