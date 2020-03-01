Turnovers Plague Lakers as Road Streak Comes to an End

Sometimes it just isn’t your night.

A mix of turnovers, excessive fouling, and poor accuracy conspired against the Lakers Saturday night in their loss against the Grizzlies.

The first quarter, although fairly even in the scoreboard, set the tone for what transpired the rest of the evening, as L.A. committed five turnovers and allowed 18 points in the paint.

And despite the early signs and the brilliance of Memphis rookie Ja Morant (27 points and 14 dimes) from the jump, Frank Vogel’s squad was unable to turn the tide.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis sure tried though.

The King had 19 points and 10 assists, coming a pair of rebounds short of a triple-double.

LeBron James vs. the three bears pic.twitter.com/5Z8Wr7E9Sp — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 1, 2020

James hit a couple of threes early in the third quarter, but the short-handed Grizzlies quickly expanded their lead once again – leading at one point by 22 points.

“Our guys have done a great job throughout most of the year of playing with energy and matching the energy of the home team and we just fell short with that tonight,” Vogel said.

AD pitched in 15 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes but struggled against an inspired Jonas Valanciunas (22 points, 20 rebounds).

“We couldn’t rebound the ball, and again, that’s energy,” Vogel added. “Credit those guys with coming in and just crashing the boards hard.”

The team’s miscues just never allowed them to get back in the game, as Memphis turned their 16 turnovers into 22 points of their own.

That, combined with some cold outside shooting (9-for-36, 25%) proved to be too much to overcome even as the Lakers shaved the deficit to single digits with 6:56 to go on a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope three-pointer.

KCP (11 points) and Kyle Kuzma (10) were the only other Lakers in double digits.

The loss snapped an 18-game road winning streak against Western Conference rivals – the longest in NBA history.