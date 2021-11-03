Three Things to Know: LAL vs. OKC - 11-04-21

The Lakers (5-3) host OKC (1-6) on Thursday evening at Staples Center, with a 7:30 p.m. tip on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

LAKERS SEEKING REVENGE

It was a long flight home from Oklahoma City for the Lakers last Wednesday night. After coming out of the gates hot and building a 26-point lead, LAL endured a massive Thunder comeback that ultimately resulted in a 123-115 loss. The youngest team in the NBA outscored the oldest team in the NBA 41-23 in the third quarter, and 26-20 in the fourth quarter, on the second night of a back-to-back set after L.A. had beaten San Antonio the night before.

It’s not as uncommon as one might think for NBA teams to see 20-point leads chopped down as the human nature elements come into play for both sides, but it is uncommon for such a lead to be flipped into a loss. Fortunately for the Lakers, they only had to wait eight days to get a shot at avenging the defeat.

They’ll need to do a better job on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hit five threes and eight free throws towards 27 points, and Darius Bazley, who scored 20 on 8 of 14 FG’s. But they’ll mostly just need to take care of the basketball. Their primary downfall was turnovers, including 10 from Russell Westbrook.

UNIQUE CALL IN HOUSTON WIN

The Lakers were on the other end of a comeback in Tuesday’s win over Houston, their second straight, when they erased an 11-point hole to emerge with a 119-117 victory. Things got a little dicey down the stretch, however, starting with this strange set of circumstances:

- Kent Bazemore is fouled by Kevin Porter Jr. with 2:31 on the clock, and LAL up 114-106. Bazemore is awarded two free throws, and makes them, to put LAL up 116-106.

- Christian Wood gets a dunk for Houston, and then hits a three, to make it 116-111 going into a time out.

- During the time out, the refs notice that LAL were not actually in the bonus, and decide to remove two points from LAL, making it 114-111.

- The Lakers were not awarded the extra possession that would have been theirs if the foul on Bazemore was correctly ruled as a common foul, giving the Lakers the ball out of bounds with 2:31 left.

- Out of the time out, LeBron hit a jumper to put L.A. up 116-111.

After the game, both Anthony Davis and Frank Vogel mentioned that lost possession as something that could have cost them the game, and requested that the NBA take a look at the circumstances. Of course, winning the game mitigated some of the angst of a unique situation.

LEBRON’S BIG FOURTH QUARTER

We certainly can’t be surprised that LeBron James keeps playing like LeBron James, but it is remarkable that he doesn’t seem to age despite another calendar year going by. After breaking Houston’s defense down mostly with the pass in the first three quarters, totaling eight of his ten assists, ‘Bron went into attack mode in the fourth.

He drove repeatedly to the rim, brushed off any contact, and converted six of seven attempts in the paint, including all five of his attempts at the rim, for 14 of his 30 points. Houston had little resistance to offer.

“It was just about the moment,” he said. “I just loved the moment and tried to make the best plays to help our team win. At that point in time, it caused me to score and I was able to bring us a few buckets at that time.”