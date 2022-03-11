Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Wizards - 3/11/22

The Lakers (28-37) are coming off back-to-back road losses to San Antonio and Houston. After tonight’s meeting with the Washington Wizards (29-35), only five of the remaining 16 games will be played on home court.

Here are three things to know before the game:

LITTLE MARGIN FOR ERROR

Despite having the worst record in the NBA, the Houston Rockets took it to the Lakers all game long Wednesday night. Neither team had a double-digit lead until overtime, where the Rockets dominated the extra five minutes.

Houston knocked down seven of their eight shots from the field (Lakers went 3-of-8) and picked up the nine-point victory over the Purple and Gold.

It wasn’t that the team didn’t play well – LeBron James recorded his fifth triple-double of the season (23 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists), Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 30 points (11-of-21 from the field), and six players finished with double-digit scoring.

QB WR pic.twitter.com/rP2HQhNmfI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 10, 2022

It came down to missing one too many shots and allowing the Rockets to score 62 points in the paint.

James took credit for missing shots he, “knows he’s capable of making, have made,” and recognized Houston (specifically Jalen Green) for making shots to not allow the Lakers to push any lead they held.

“We haven’t been able to close out games,” James said. “We just don’t have a lot of room for error. When we make a mistake or break down defensively or we don’t get a good look at the basket, teams are literally making us pay every time. We’re not getting away with things.”

GOOD TO SEE YOU

Following the blockbuster summer trade that brought Russell Westbrook to the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will make their return to Los Angeles for the first time this season.

In his rookie season, Kuz was named the 2017 NBA Summer League Championship Game MVP, earned All-Summer League Second Team honors, and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team at the end of his first campaign.

KCP joined the Lake Show in 2017 and signed multiple one-year contracts to remain with the team through the 2020 season. During the 2019-20 season, he knocked down a career-high 38.5 percent of his three-pointers and was third on the team in three-pointers made (92).

The two were instrumental in helping the Lakers capture their 17th NBA Championship and have since played key roles for the Wizards in our nation’s capital.

Kuzma leads the Wizards in total rebounds per game (8.7) and is third on the team in scoring (17.2 PPG), three-point field goals per game (1.9), and blocks per game (0.9). KCP leads the Wizards in free throw percentage (90.7) and leads the team in steals per game (1.1).

“It’s going to mean a lot,” Caldwell-Pope told NBA.com. “We know it’s going to be a lot of emotions because of the championship run we had with the team and our friends that are still there. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

RUSS AGAINST THE FORMER

Russell Westbrook spent 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder from his draft year in 2008 up until 2019. The Hawthorne native has since played for three different franchises in three consecutive years (Houston, Washington, Los Angeles).

In seasons past, Westbrook has played his former employers a total of five times. In the three games against the Thunder during the 2019-20 season, Westbrook averaged 29.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and shot 59.1 percent from the field.

Last season with the Wizards, Russ averaged 17.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists but only hit 38.5 percent from the field. Of those five games, Westbrook also recorded two triple-doubles.

Despite the season struggles, Westbrook has produced solid numbers since the beginning of March. In those five games, Russ is averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in about 35 minutes per game.

With his first shot in Wednesday’s game against the Rockets, Westbrook eclipsed 23,000 career points, joining 32 other players in NBA history to accomplish the feat.