Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Warriors - 3/5/22

The Lakers (27-35) will look to avoid their fifth-straight loss when they face the Warriors (43-20) in primetime at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be nationally televised on ABC beginning at 5:30 p.m. Pacific, with the pregame show on Spectrum SportsNet at 4:30 p.m.

Here are three things to know before this evening’s contest:

LAST TIME THEY MET

The two teams met exactly three weeks ago in a game that featured a 15-point Laker comeback, a LBJ milestone, and a bitter ending in an otherwise wild showdown.

L.A. held a six-point lead with three minutes left in the fourth, but the Warriors’ Klay Thompson knockdown four-straight shots, including a game-tying three and from there on it was a race to the finish. Missed free throws by LeBron and AD turned out to be the difference in the result.

Frank Vogel summarized the loss as, “just one of those nights where a lot of bad bounces didn’t go our way.”

James recorded his 15th double-double of the season with 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and pushed his 25-plus points streak to 22 consecutive games (career-best).

Look out below pic.twitter.com/SnhMa56E3t — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2022

Thompson led the Warriors in scoring with 33 points (season-high) on 54.5 percent from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. It was the most points Thompson has scored since putting up 43 against the Knicks on Jan. 8, 2019 (prior to missing 941 days with a pair of serious leg injuries).

DEFENSIVE IMBALANCE

Last season, the Lakers finished with the league’s best defensive rating (107.1), had the best defensive efficiency (1.042), and allowed the second-fewest opponent points per game (106.5).

Throughout this season however, the team has remained in the middle of the pack defensively, currently ranked 16th in defensive rating (111.0), 17th in defensive efficiency (1.078), and has allowed the fifth-most opponent points per game (112.7).

Thursday’s loss to the Clippers marked the:

- 20th time this season the Lakers have trailed by 20-plus points

- 14th time the Lakers have trailed by 25-plus points

- 7th time the Lakers have trailed by 30-plus points

All three are the most in a season by a LeBron James team in his career.

LeBron spoke on the team’s defensive identity and how a Frank Vogel team, “starts with defending.”

“It’s been challenging for us this year defensively,” James explained. “We’ve lost a lot of games because our defense has broken down.”

The Warriors enter with the best defensive rating (105.5) and best defensive efficiency (1.023) in the league and are allowing the fourth-fewest opponent points per game (104.3).

BREAK THE SKID

The Purple and Gold are sitting on the verge of a five-game losing streak for the second time this season (last streak occurred from Dec. 17-25). The last four games have involved two games ending in a defeat of five or fewer points with the other two matchups ending in a blowout.

During Thursday’s postgame, a frustrated Vogel emphasized the team’s persistence as being the key component to getting off the schneid and stringing together wins in the late going.

“We’re just persistent and staying with the work,” Vogel said intensely. “We’re relentlessly seeking solutions to get us playing better. No stone unturned, in terms of trying to find solutions to get this right. There’s no quit in us, we will continue to persist. We’re trying to adjust and find ways to win with Anthony [Davis] out. We haven’t found that yet.”

On the Warriors side of things, the second-best team in the West is currently riding a season-worst three-game losing streak and are just 1-5 since the last meeting with the Lakers in San Francisco.

With losses to the Clippers, Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Mavericks (x2), Golden State is looking for answers of their own, despite sitting a comfortable 23 games above .500.