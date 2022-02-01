Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Trail Blazers - 2/2/22

The Lakers (24-27) return home for the first time since mid-January as they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers (21-30). Both teams are 1-4 in their last five games, respectively, and are looking to turn the tide. Catch the action at 7:30 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s contest:

NO BRON, NO DAME

Two of the biggest stars of tonight’s matchup will not be on the floor. LeBron James will miss his fourth straight game as he continues to deal with swelling in his left knee.

Frank Vogel explained to the media on Tuesday that LeBron was not at yesterday’s practice and received treatment outside of the facility in an effort to, “try to get the swelling down.”

“The number one goal is that he’s healthy for the long haul,” Vogel said. “Everything else is less important after that. What we have to do is win games when he’s out. That’s what it comes down to. We’ve been close the last couple and haven’t gotten over the hump. We’re back home and have to put together some wins until he returns.”

The Lakers are 5-10 in the 15 games he has missed this season.

James had one of, if not, his best games of the season last time out against Portland, when he finished with a season-high 43 points on 16-of-26 from the field (a season-high in shots made) and added 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the year.

On the Portland side of things, Damian Lillard has not played since the New Year’s Eve contest with the Lake Show due to an abdominal injury. On Jan. 13, the six-time All-Star underwent surgery to repair a core injury that was causing chronic abdominal pain and will be reevaluated in about four weeks.

PAINTS AND POSTS

In their last meeting against the Blazers, the Lakers shot the leather off the basketball, draining a season high 19 three-pointers. Not only was the team good from beyond the arc, L.A. outscored Portland 50-42 in the paint.

The Lakers enter as the 10th-best team in the league in points in paint (averaging 47.6/game) while the Trail Blazers score the second-lowest points in the area (averaging 41.5/game).

With LBJ and Dame Time sidelined, the matchup to pay attention to will be that of the big men.

Anthony Davis versus Jusuf Nurkic.

Davis has been a force in the paint this season, averaging 14.0 PPG in the key (fourth-best in the NBA) and has scored the 10th-most second chance points (3.1). Since his return from injury, AD has scored 24 of his 66 total points specifically in the paint.

Lik with the handles. AD with the finish.



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/YS6Vttzq5D — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 30, 2022

For Portland, Nurkic will look to utilize the post-up game. Percentage wise, Nurkic incorporates the post-up about 25% of the time (fourth-most in the league) and scores an average of 3.4 points on the play type (good for 7th).

Davis on the other hand works his post-up moves about 17% of the time and scores the fourth-most points off of it (averaging 3.8).

NEVER TELL THEM THE ODDS

The Lakers will play nine games in the month of February, eight of which will be played inside Crypto.com Arena (Lakers will be the designated visitors against the Clippers tomorrow night).

Following a 2-4 finish on the season-long road trip, the Purple and Gold find themselves three games below .500 for the first time all year and are currently a nine seed as the most crucial weeks of the season are on the horizon.

For Russell Westbrook, the extra pressure doesn’t change the mentality for how he and his teammates view the rest of the season going.

“It’s always in reach,” Westbrook explained. “Your mindset, you just got to always believe that you can do something that people think you can’t and to me, once we create that mentality amongst each other, regardless of who’s in and who’s out, the spirit of our team, the spirit of the way you play the game, will be different.”

Westbrook added that when the playoffs start, every team has a clean slate.

“You get in the playoffs it’s 0-0 and the best team wins at that particular time of the year,” Westbrook said. “…for us, it’s just making sure our energy is right and we’re going in the right direction.”