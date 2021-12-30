Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Trail Blazers - 12/31/21

The Lakers (17-19) split their two-game road trip following a win on Tuesday in Houston and Wednesday’s loss to Memphis. Tonight, L.A. will play its final game of 2021 and open a five-game homestand starting with the visiting Portland Trail Blazers (13-21). Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know ahead of the game:

HEALTH UPDATES

Looking at the latest team status report, the Lakers list Anthony Davis (left knee, MCL sprain), Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise), and Rajon Rondo (health & safety protocols) as players who are already ruled out.

On that same report, Trevor Ariza cleared out of health and safety protocols, but is listed as questionable due to competition reconditioning. Additionally, Avery Bradley is currently day-to-day and questionable due to a head contusion.

The most noticeable names no longer listed are Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore, who both cleared out of protocols on Wednesday, but were not with the team to play in Memphis.

Meanwhile, Portland enters tonight with eight players listed as out, including starters CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. McCollum suffered a collapsed right lung (formally pneumothorax) back on Dec. 4 and has not played since. Nurkic, on top of the other six players listed, are all in the league’s health and safety protocols.

It was also announced this morning that Lakers head coach Frank Vogel tested out of protocols and will be back on the sideline tonight.

Frank Vogel has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be back on the sideline tonight for L.A.‘s home game against Portland. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 31, 2021

LBJ & BRODIE

The lack of AD has been evident in the Lakers latest results, as the team is currently 1-5 since his injury. Despite not having wins, LeBron and Russ have stepped up a little extra, in lack of their big man.

Over the last six games, James is averaging 34.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, and has recorded two double-doubles and a triple-double. On top of those numbers, The King has scored 30-plus points in those six straight games and is tied with Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for most games this season with 30 or more points (14).

He also leads the NBA with 387 points in December. After celebrating his 37th birthday yesterday and one more game to play in the month, James could surpass Kobe Bryant as the oldest player to lead the league in scoring in a calendar month (Bryant was 36 in Nov. 2014).

Westbrook, meanwhile, is averaging 20.8 points, 10 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, and has a triple-double in three-straight games.

Russ nets another. pic.twitter.com/f2ux4A1I27 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2021

The duo each recorded a triple-double in Tuesday’s win over the Rockets marking the 14th time in the league’s 75-year history that accomplishment has occurred (third time in franchise history). Additionally, it was the third time in NBA history two teammates, each age 30 or older, recorded a triple-double in the same game.

The others? Larry Bird/Robert Parish with Boston (March 1987) and Vince Carter/Jason Kidd with New Jersey (April 2007).

LOOKING FOR A TURNAROUND

Both teams have dealt (are still dealing) with blows to their rosters due to Covid-19 and injuries. The Lakers enter tonight 4-6 in their last 10 games, while the Trail Blazers are 2-8 (currently on a three-game losing streak).

The biggest difference in results for both teams of late, has come with their playing abilities inside the paint. Over the last three games Portland is ranked last in the league in points in the paint scoring (32.7) and has allowed the most points in the paint to their opponent (63.3).

The Lakers in their last three games have not outscored their opponent in the paint (tied Houston with 56 points on Tuesday). However, they are ranked ninth in the league in interior scoring (48.7), but have allowed the sixth-most points in the paint to their opponents (52.7).

The lack of Davis for the Lakers and Nurkic for the Blazers should have a heavy impact on how the two teams play in the key on both ends of the floor.

The end of 2021 is near as both teams will look to head into 2022 on a winning note.