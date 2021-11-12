Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Timberwolves - 11/12/21

The Lakers enter Friday's contest against the Timberwolves having won back-to-back overtime games and five of their last six played at home. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. PT with the pregame show and tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. You can catch all the action on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight's game:

RUSS HEATING UP

For the second straight game, and third time this season, Russell Westbrook recorded his 187th career, and all-time leading, triple-double finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in 43 minutes.

Westbrook has now scored 17+ points in eight of the last nine games and has recorded 25+ points in three of the last five (two of them being triple-double outings).

In the second half and overtime is where Westbrook really turned it on, registering 20 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

Following the victory, Westbrook commented on his second half performance.

“Just trying to pick my spots as the game goes on and find ways to be able to make sure to keep a healthy balance of my teammates picking up my spots and scoring the basketball, which is you know, not always the easiest thing to do. I can always figure it out.”

DIGGING DEEP

Following their second straight overtime win Wednesday night, the Lakers are now tied with the Celtics for most overtime games played this season (3). While Boston has only won once, Los Angeles is a perfect 3-0 in extra time.

Additionally, in every overtime game played thus far, the Lakers have been without LeBron James, winning by no more than four points (have won by three in back-to-back games).

The San Antonio Spurs hold the NBA record for most overtime games played in a row at four back in the 2019-20 season.

Frank Vogel spoke about the fight in his team and their will to win.

“It was a gritty fight,” Vogel said. “We’re undermanned, we’re learning each other. We played a really good team. Some would say the best in the league, or best in the East. Our guys competed. We challenged them to do better at halftime on the defensive side of the ball. I thought they rose to that challenge and we just gutted out a tough win.”

NEVER TELL THEM THE ODDS

Entering Wednesday’s game, it was revealed during a pregame conference with coach Vogel that Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves suffered hamstring strains following their win over Charlotte this past Monday, which meant the Lakers were without six of their usual rotation and only dressed 10 players against Miami.

Despite being considerably shorthanded, Los Angeles was able to display its durability and outlast Miami in a tightly contested game from the opening tipoff.

Malik Monk scored a season-high 27 points (10-13 FG) along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block in 35 minutes off the bench (his first 20-point game since May 6, 2021).

Avery Bradley finished with a season-best 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 39 minutes. He also shot 5-of-8 from three-point range, marking the 16th time Bradley has made at least five triples in a game and the first time since March 8, 2020.

Wayne Ellington came off the bench and added 12 points, all from beyond the arc.

Westbrook commented postgame about the team’s character and their ability to step up in crunch time.

“Just resiliency you know,” Westbrook said. “We’re in a position where nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We’ve got to compete at the level we know how to and give ourselves a chance to win a game. We got guys that can get hot on our team. Shooters that can change a game in Malik and Wayne and everybody tonight.”