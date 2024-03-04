Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Thunder 3-4-24

The Lakers (33-29) take on the West’s No. 1 seed, OKC (42-18), on Monday night for the fourth and final time this season, with LAL holding a 2-1 edge thus far. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.



Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

THE MAIN THING

When LeBron James takes the court against OKC, he’ll have no round-number scoring milestone to reach for a while, having hit the 40,000-point threshold in LAL’s previous game. His primary focus will be on leading his team to a third straight victory against a terrific team that LAL has happened to match up well against.

Here are LeBron’s three games against OKC this season:

Nov. 30 (133-110 loss): 21 points on 7 of 12 FG’s, 4 of 8 3’s, 12 boards, 6 assists

Dec. 23 (129-120 win): 40 points on 13 of 20 FG’s (5 of 5 3’s), 7 boards, 7 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals

Jan. 15 (112-105 win): 25 points on 12 of 20 FG’s, 1 of 2 3’s, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

What stands out the most is LeBron’s efficiency on offense, particularly from 3-point range, as he’s converted 61.5% of his FG’s and 66.6% of his 3’s. OKC has been the 4th-best defense this season in terms of efficiency, but they haven’t been able to handle LeBron.



Anthony Davis, too, has been very effective against the Thunder, averaging 28.0 points per game on 55.4% FG’s, with 13.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The common theme here is that one of the few weaknesses of OKC is their interior size, and that’s going to be a problem against LeBron and AD.

OKC LOVES BACK-TO-BACKS

Conventional NBA wisdom and logic would dictate that teams play worse when they’re tired, like on the second night of back-to-back sets of games. But OKC, one of the youngest and most athletic NBA teams, doesn’t fit into that category this season.



On the contrary, OKC has won seven of the nine games on that 2nd B2B night, and done so in convincing fashion, averaging a robust 129.6 points per game, with an average point differential of +18.7. That’s actually the best point differential of any team in that setting in NBA history to this point, ahead of the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (+13.6) and the 1996-97 Bulls (+12.9), when Michael Jordan had come out of retirement and was sending a message to the entire NBA every night.



A closer look at those results does show that the Thunder have beaten up on some injured or struggling teams like Detroit, Portland, San Antonio and Washington, but it’s impressive nonetheless:

Oct. 30 vs. DET: 124-112 W

Nov. 19 @ POR: 134-91 W

Dec. 27 vs. NYK: 129-120 W

Jan. 3 @ ATL: 141-138 L

Jan. 11 vs. POR: 139-77 W

Jan. 24 @ SAS: 140-114 W

Jan. 29 vs MIN: 107-101 L

Feb. 11 vs. SAC: 127-113 W

Feb. 23 vs. WAS: 147-106 W

The Thunder did have to exert themselves to hold off Phoenix on Sunday night, and will no doubt feel that at least a bit on those young legs. But the Lakers would be wise to be aware that this specific set of OKC players doesn’t tire easily, and will be looking to avenge L.A.’s two victories.