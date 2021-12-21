Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Suns - 12/21/21

A shorthanded Lakers (16-15) squad played till the bitter end against the Bulls, Sunday night, with Chicago taking the tight contest, 115-110. Tonight, the Lakers will open a three-game homestand starting with the Phoenix Suns (24-5), who come in as the league’s top team. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT exclusively on TNT.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s game:

REINFORCEMENTS

The top news this morning comes with the announcement that Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard have been cleared from the health and safety protocols.

The team will still be without head coach Frank Vogel, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves but the return of THT and Dwight shines a bright light down what can be best described as an unfamiliar dark tunnel.

Horton-Tucker had hit double-digit points in four straight games before his absence and Howard made the most of his minutes crashing the glass and grabbing rebounds.

The two will provide an extra boost to the depleted lineup when they suit up tonight against the Suns.

POSITIVITY FROM VETS

The Lakers will once again be without a good chunk of their starting and role players due to league protocols and injuries. While the circumstances are less than ideal, the Lakers who are available to play have put forth a solid effort the last two games.

Isaiah Thomas was signed to a 10-day hardship exception contract and has shown why he earned another opportunity to return to NBA play. In his two games combined, Thomas has totaled 32 points, grabbed four rebounds, tossed two assists, and even hit one block. Due to the lack of player depth, Thomas found himself in the starting lineup this past Sunday.

Isaiah Thomas crashes the offensive glass! pic.twitter.com/1mCgxHGpuH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2021

Carmelo Anthony played 30+ minutes (in a non-overtime game) for just the sixth time this season during Sunday’s game in Chicago. Off the bench he scored 21 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals and finished with five three-pointers (seventh time with five or more threes).

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook combined for 51 points, 23 rebounds, 14 assists, four steals and two blocks. Despite the effort, the Lake Show still came up just a little short. For Westbrook, there was a lot of positivity to take from the game, moving forward.

“In my experience, you try to find ways to not let [a loss] deter you,” Westbrook said. “Sometimes you can play well and still lose games. Obviously, we’re doing things on the fly, trying to figure how to play with the lines we have and the people we have available. We got to do what we can, play hard, and let the rest take care of itself.”

TREVOR’S BACK

Speaking of veterans, small forward Trevor Ariza, made his season debut Sunday night and in 15 minutes hit his only three-point attempt and recorded two assists, and one rebound. The timing of his return could not be better, given the Lakers short handedness, allowing Ariza an opportunity to earn more minutes and return to a consistent style sooner than later.

For the first time in 12 years, Trevor Ariza hits the court for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/5WuiuHU9sV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2021

Ariza said during his postgame interview that he didn’t know if he would play against the Bulls when he woke up Sunday, but due to the circumstances of the team, he was able to get on the court and, “felt pretty good.”

“I wanted to play,” Ariza said. “I’ve been wanting to play. Obviously, for being out so long it takes a bit of time to catch up to the speed of the game. For the most part, I felt really good, my wind felt pretty good. Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but I felt like we got better today.”

The 36-year-old forward is in his second stint with the Lakers and will play inside STAPLES Center donning the purple and gold uniform for the first time since the 2008-09 season.