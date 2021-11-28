Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Pistons - 11/28/21

The Lakers (10-11) returned home on Friday but suffered a stunning triple overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings (8-12), 141-137. Los Angeles will look to get back to .500 when they welcome the Detroit Pistons tonight. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. PT with pregame show and tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s matchup:

MOVING FORWARD

Entering this evening’s contest, some of the attention revolves around the aftermath of last Sunday’s third quarter scuffle between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.

Both men were ejected from the game and were subsequently suspended. James served a one-game suspension and missed the game against the Knicks this past Tuesday, while Stewart was handed a two-game suspension and missed the games against Miami and in Milwaukee.

Based on their comments over the weekend, it appears the focus is to move on and play ball.

Following the Pistons’ loss to the Clippers Friday afternoon, Stewart told reporters in his postgame interview it would be the last time he addresses the situation.

“I watched the film, me personally, I didn’t feel like it was accidental,” Stewart said. “My main focus right now is on my team and my teammates, getting back to playing basketball. I’m not going to let [the incident] define who I am.”

James acknowledged Stewart’s comments and said that the move he made was intentional but the contact to Stewart’s head was accidental, knowing that he is not a dirty player whatsoever.

During Friday’s press conference James made it clear that the focus heading into tonight’s game is about helping his team get back in the win column.

“I don’t go into a game and make it an individual thing,” LeBron said. “I don’t go into the game with any expectations besides us trying to come out victorious and get back to .500. That is the most important thing and that’s always been my mindset.”

MALIK HEATING UP

Malik Monk has started to find a rhythm coming off the Lakers bench. In the last three games, Monk has averaged 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in roughly 36 minutes. He has been especially good from beyond the arc the last two games where he knocked down 3-of-6 (50.0) in Indiana and 4-of-7 (57.1) against Sacramento.

Monk scored 16 points in the second half of Friday’s game, marking the second time he has scored at least 16 points in a half (last occurred on Nov. 10, 2021 vs MIA, 2nd Half). His 44 minutes off the bench were also a career high.

Malik is one of three Lakers to have played in all 21 games so far this season (Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony are the others). His 9.4 points/game, 33 total three-pointers and 432 minutes played are second to only Carmelo in terms of bench players.

The 23-year-old is also currently fifth on the team in total points scored (204). Monk is taking full advantage of his playing time and can continue to be a spark even when the Lakers become a full healthy team when Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn return from injury.

DOMINATING IN STAPLES

Since the 2010-11 season, the Lakers have won nine of the last 10 meetings when Detroit has played inside the STAPLES Center and are averaging 108.4 points to the Pistons’ 95.4 points.

In seven of those games, the Lakers held the Pistons under 100 points while scoring more than 100 themselves. Detroit’s last win came during the 2016-17 season in a game where Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris led the Pistons in scoring with 23 points apiece.

The Lakers roster then featured the likes of D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, and Jordan Clarkson.

The leading score for the Lake Show that day? Lou Williams with 26 points.

Their last meeting in L.A. came on Feb. 6, 2021, a 135-129 double-overtime victory in favor of the Lakers. LeBron and AD each played 45+ minutes and scored 30+ points. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 32 points in 48 minutes.