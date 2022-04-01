Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Pelicans - 4/1/22

The Lakers (31-45) and Pelicans (33-43) will matchup for the second time this week, in what should be a playoff filled atmosphere inside Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before the crucial matchup:

LEBRON/AD UPDATE

The two biggest stars for the Lake Show could return to action tonight in what will be a must-win situation for the team. Both LeBron and AD are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game.

In last night’s postgame, Frank Vogel gave some insight on the possibility of both players suiting up tonight.

“We do feel like we are going to get them back at some point,” Vogel said. “If we’re able to get into the play-in game at full strength, we know we have a shot. And if there’s any chance those guys can be out there, they will be. They want to get back as quick as they can, but those are medical decisions.”

Dwight Howard made the most of his 22nd start of the season in last night’s game against Utah. Despite the loss, Howard recorded his fourth double-double of the year with 21 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes.

Howard highlighted the team’s efforts falling short in several games of late but knows that with the team playing well and a return of James and Davis sooner than later, can completely change the dynamic for the remainder of the season.

“It’s all about who’s getting hot at the right time,” Howard said. “If we’re able to catch a little fire going into these playoff games, a little consistency with lineups, anything is possible. When you have some great talent like we have on our team and focus on playing our game, it gives our team a shot.”

LAST MEETING

LeBron did not play in the March 23 contest against Philadelphia (knee soreness), which gave him almost a week off as the team headed into last Sunday’s game in New Orleans. The extra rest was evident in the early minutes as James exploded for 11 of the team’s 13 points just four minutes in.

The energized individual effort hit a speed bump early in the second quarter after James landed awkwardly on Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes’ foot. He would remain in the contest and the Lakers carried a 20-point lead into the half.

Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, New Orleans caught fire in the third, erased the deficit and outscored L.A. 67-39 in the second half to steal what should have been a Laker victory.

LBJ finished with a game-high 39 points (his 30th 30-point game this season) and knocked down seven three pointers but was clearly impeded by the ankle and went just 2-for-8 from the field, missed three times from beyond the arc and accounted for just four points in the final frame.

Former Laker Brandon Ingram had missed the previous 10 games with a strained hamstring but didn’t miss a beat and was at the forefront of the Pelicans come from behind win. Ingram finished with 26 points (10-of-17 from the field), seven rebounds, and five assists.

After the game, LeBron emphasized the disappointment in dropping such an important game, knowing the circumstances.

“I came in with the mindset and understanding it was going to be a playoff-type atmosphere, playoff implications and things of that nature,” James said. “I knew that from the jump…It feels like another wasted opportunity obviously for myself and for our team.”

HIS NAME IS JONAS

Jonas Valanciunas is perhaps one of the more underrated centers in the league. The Lithuanian big man is having a stellar first year with the Pelicans averaging a career high in points (18.1) and minutes (30.8). His 11.6 average in rebounds are good for sixth in the NBA and he is third in total rebounds (813).

The numbers scream double-double, and rightfully so. Valanciunas is second in the league in double-doubles (49) behind frontrunner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Valanciunas has registered a double-double in nine-straight games, averaging 20.8 points and 13.0 rebounds, and has 14 DD2 in the 17 games post All-Star break.

In the two games against the Lakers, Valanciunas has registered a double-double in each (19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds), has shot 14-of-23 from the field, and has scored 22 of his 38 total points specifically in the paint.

His 6’11” stature has also benefitted his game when it comes to second chance points (his 3.8 average is good for 4th in the NBA).

While Jonas is excellent on the offensive side of the ball, defensively he struggles as do the Pelicans as a whole. New Orleans is 17th in the league with a defensive rating of 111.4 and Valanciunas is 9th on the team in defensive efficiency (109.7).

Howard did hold up well against Valanciunas early in Sunday’s matchup but fatigued late. Now with the possibility of AD returning, combined with Howard in the mix, this could lessen the dominance Valanciunas has had over the Purple and Gold.