Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Pelicans - 2/27/22

Following another heartbreaking loss to the Clippers on Friday, the Lakers (27-32) are back in action Sunday to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) for the first time this season. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s game:

RESTART, WRONG FOOT

Ten days after defeating Utah for the second time this season and a much-needed break for All-Star weekend, the Lakers met up with the other tenants of Crypto.com Arena. It was another bittersweet ending for the Purple and Gold as the Clippers were able to win by three.

The Clippers have won all three games of the season series by a total of eight points. Despite the loss, the Lakers displayed a gutsy effort to make it a contest after being down by as many as 16. A back-and-forth final frame, a lengthy review, and a bizarre ending closed out the night (Lakers also missed their final six shots of the game).

Some bright spots:

- LeBron scored 20-plus points for the 25th straight game and earned his 16th double-double of the season (21 points, 11 rebounds).

- Dwight Howard stepped up in the absence of Anthony Davis and recorded 14 points and 16 rebounds (season high) giving him his third double-double of the year.



Double-double in 10 minutes played pic.twitter.com/3jS1EfWHBq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2022

- In his return from a hamstring injury that occurred in the last meeting with the Clippers, Carmelo Anthony hit 50.0 percent from the field (4-of-9 from three) for 18 points.

ROLLING ON THE ROAD

The Pelicans enter tonight’s game riding a four-game road winning streak. Two wins have come against Houston and Detroit (both are at the bottom of their respective conference) while the other two wins have come against Denver (6th in West) and Phoenix (top team in the NBA).

New Orleans is averaging 115.3 points and have defeated their opponents by a total margin of plus-46.

Former Laker Brandon Ingram has been at the forefront of the road success, averaging 27.5 points, 8.8 assists, and is shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas has contributed to the success with two double-doubles (most recently scored 18 points and grabbed 17 boards against Phoenix).

The Lithuanian center has also been a force when it comes to second-chance scoring, averaging 4.0 points (second-most in the NBA behind Rudy Gobert).

The paint presence of the Pelicans has played a major factor during the road win streak, outscoring their opposition 196-162 including three out of the four games (only Detroit scored more points in the paint).

FIRST TIME IN FOREVER

The Lakers and Pelicans have not played each other since May 16 of last season and it has been a full calendar year, and then some, since New Orleans last played the Lakers in Los Angeles.

A lot has changed since their last matchup, most notably in the lineups. LeBron, AD, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only three players still with the team today, following the offseason transactions and overhaul of the roster.

The Pelicans come in with some new faces of their own after completing a trade deadline move to acquire CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell from Portland. In exchange, New Orleans sent former Laker Josh Hart, three other young talents and a handful of draft picks to the Pacific Northwest.

The newly acquired McCollum has already shown his value in a Pelicans uniform. Through his first six games, he has scored 30-plus points in four out of the six and is averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

Both teams will be without two of their stars. Former Pelicans No. 1 pick (2012) Anthony Davis (ankle) and most recent Pelicans No. 1 pick (2019) Zion Williamson (foot) will miss the game to due respective injuries.

The Lake Show has fared well against the Pelicans of late, having won eight of the last 10 meetings overall including two of three last season.