Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Mavericks - 3/1/22

The Lakers (27-33) will play the first of 16 games in the month of March as they welcome the Dallas Mavericks (36-25) to Crypto.com Arena. Catch the matchup exclusively on TNT at 7:00 p.m. Pacific.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s contest:

SUNDAY STATS

The Purple and Gold found themselves on the wrong side of a dominating performance following a 123-95 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night. A season-high 23 turnovers stood out amongst the calamity of errors throughout the contest.

“It was a huge part of it,” Frank Vogel explained on the turnovers. “Some of it is carelessness. We’re ice cold from the perimeter right now. We’re trying to attack the paint and there is five guys in there. We’re trying to just execute through that, but we definitely got to be better.”

The one positive to come out of an otherwise forgetful performance was that of LeBron James, who earned his 500th 30-point game of his career. James became the third player in NBA history to tally at least 500 30-point games. Michael Jordan (562) and Wilt Chamberlain (516) are the other two players to achieve the feat.

The Mavericks meanwhile looked as though they were on the verge of a Sunday loss in the Bay Area. Down 19 with ten minutes left in the fourth, Dallas got red hot and flipped the script with a 26-1 run and never looked back, winning by six.

With the come from behind victory, the Mavs now lead the NBA in double-digit comebacks this season (12).

PREVIOUSLY IN DALLAS…

The last time out, the two teams met in mid-December deep in the heart of Texas. The three-ball of the Lakers kept the team in the back-and-forth contest. A Wayne Ellington 22-footer with two seconds left in the fourth sent the game into overtime and an Austin Reaves dagger three at the buzzer gave the Lakers their third-straight win.

The big three of James, Davis, and Westbrook each finished with 20-plus points, with AD and Russ each recording a double-double. Reaves hit a season-high five three pointers (finished 5-of-6 from beyond the arc).

Capital of Texas?



At 16-13, L.A. was tied for fifth in the West and Dallas was sitting at .500 in the seventh spot. A lot has changed since then, as the Mavericks currently hold the fifth spot in the conference and are 7-3 in their last 10 games, while the Lake Show is 3-7, clinging to the ninth spot, and are looking for answers to some underwhelming play.

LeBron mentioned he, “did not have an answer” on the team’s last performance but feels there are building blocks for a push in the final month and a half.

“It all starts with a win,” James explained. “That’s what it starts with. Try to get off the slide, get a win and learn from that win. With that, things that you did well and the things that you didn’t do so well. It always starts with that and how you can try to implement that into a game-to-game situation. This season is definitely different.”

LEBRON VS LUKA

James and Doncic will face off for the first time this season (Doncic did not play in that last meeting due to an ankle injury).

The two last shared the court together on Christmas Day of 2020 which also happens to be the last time the Mavs played the Lakers in Los Angeles. L.A. dominated Dallas for the 138-115 victory that featured both James (22 points) and Doncic (27 points) scoring 22-plus points.

Today, both are ranked in the top six in scoring. James is third in the league (29.0 PPG) while Doncic comes in at sixth (27.6 PPG) and both stars share a tenacity to drive to basket. James is averaging 13.7 points in the paint (5th in NBA) and Doncic comes in averaging 11.3 in the paint (14th in NBA).

Even with a 14-year age gap, the one advantage LBJ has over his counterpart is his play in transition. LeBron is averaging the third-most points in transition (7.1) and leads the league in fast break points (4.6).

Doncic, meanwhile, thrives at a slower pace and waits for the play to develop in front of him. As the pick & roll ball handler, he can force his defender to either speed up and run past him as he spots up for a midrange jumper or he allows the defender to make the mistake and stay on his back as he drives for the layup. Off the play type, he is currently averaging the third-most points in the NBA (12.3).