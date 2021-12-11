Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Magic - 12/12/21

For the fourth time this season, the Lakers (14-13) played in back-to-back games and split the two games with a loss to Memphis and a win over Oklahoma City. L.A. will host the Orlando Magic (5-22) tonight at 6:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s matchup:

TWO-WAY AB

Following the preseason, Avery Bradley was waived by Golden State on Oct. 15 and claimed by the Lakers three days later. The move added another veteran to an already filled roster of future hall of famers and depth players.

With the slew of injuries the Lake Show has dealt with through the first quarter of the season, Bradley has found himself in a starting role in 19 of the 24 games he’s played.

In Friday’s win against the Thunder, Bradley recorded his best offensive outing of the season, finishing with 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc to go with four steals.

Six 3-pointers and four steals. Avery Bradley provided the spark all across the floor. pic.twitter.com/CsULG2dVF0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 11, 2021

Additionally, Bradley shutdown OKC’s star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, only allowing 11 points and four assists. In the two games prior, Gilgeous-Alexander posted a 28-point and 27-point night and led the Thunder to 19+ point comeback wins on both occasions.

Bradley credited SGA as a focal point in the first two games but wanted to make his night difficult.

“I just wanted to take the challenge and come out and try to make every play hard on him,” Bradley said during Fridays postgame. “It was definitely a team effort, at the same time, but me personally I did want to take that challenge on.”

HEALTH IS ON THE WAY

LeBron has dealt with an abdominal injury, a suspension and a false-positive Covid test and finally played four games in a row for the first time this season (Dec. 3-10). James recorded his 600th career 30-point game Friday night and commented on his recent success in his postgame interview with Mike Trudell.

“I’ve been in a good rhythm,” James said. “I’m starting to get a lot healthier as the season goes on, especially with my low ab and my groin. That’s been feeling a lot better as of the last couple weeks. My teammates have put me in position, and I just trust my work.”

A full and healthy lineup appears to be just around the corner for the Lakers. Austin Reaves returned in full uniform on Nov. 28 against Detroit and has played some quality minutes since, especially in OKC, where he finished with a career-high 13 points.

Trevor Ariza has not played a game since rejoining the Purple and Gold but has been recently spotted taking pregame shootarounds and participated in a live action scrimmage on Dec. 6 (the first time since his ankle surgery). While there is still no exact timeline on his return, it is an encouraging sign to see Ariza even on the court, working on his game.

Key quote from LeBron in the walkoff:



“I’m starting to get a lot healthier as the season goes on, especally with my low ab and my groin. That’s been feeling a lot better as of the last couple weeks." https://t.co/IeOhbfHyL0 — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 11, 2021

CAN’T TAKE THEM LIGHTLY

Orlando enters tonight with the second-worst record in the NBA (one win more than Detroit). While their play has not resonated in their record, their five wins have come against some formidable opponents.

They have beaten the Knicks twice in Madison Square Garden, a win in Minnesota, and two home victories over Denver and Utah.

Just yesterday, they were 23 seconds away from heading into overtime with the Clippers before Reggie Jackson hit a game-winning 20-footer to seal a two-point win for LAC.

Cole Anthony (20.4 pts, 6.1 reb, and 5.7 ast) is the Magic’s young star and has scored 23+ points in four of the last five games. Mo Bamba is second in the league in blocks (58) and blocks per game (2.2) and with his 7-foot, 10-inch wingspan, it’s no mystery why he’s having success.

Both teams enter tonight allowing 112.0 points per game but over the last three games, the Lakers have played more defensively, dropping their opponent average to 101.7, while the Magic have been in shootouts, allowing 124.7 points.

In the two games last season, the Lakers did not have LeBron in either game and Anthony Davis played in the most recent matchup in Orlando. LeBron will play today but AD is questionable (knee) for tonight according to Mike Trudell.