Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Knicks - 2/5/22

The Lakers (25-28) face the Knicks (24-28) on Saturday, after L.A. split a B2B against the Blazers and Clippers. The contest tips at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on ABC, with the pregame show on Spectrum SportsNet at 4:30 p.m.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

HEART-BREAKING LOSS

The 2021-22 season hasn’t been especially kind to the Lakers, with injuries playing the biggest factor in their 25-28 record, most recently forcing LeBron James to watch his fifth straight game at home treating a swollen knee.

Of those five games, the Lakers have just one win (Wednesday vs. POR), while a second (Thursday vs. LAC) was literally inches away. A buzzer-beating runner from Anthony Davis against the Clippers went in … and popped back out. Davis walked a few steps, and just bent over, hanging his head, trying to center his emotions.

"The ball touched every part of the rim. You can't ask for a better look." Anthony Davis walks @LakersReporter through the final play of tonight's game that would have won it for the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/OBb7NLEs0u — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 4, 2022

The final minute and three seconds were a rollercoaster, just as last week’s loss at Charlotte – Russell Westbrook had a go-ahead three pop out in the final seconds – and really, L.A.’s entire season has been.

The Lakers had erased a 17-point second half deficit, keyed by an 8-0 push to start the fourth quarter, culminating with a two-point lead with just 18 seconds left, when Malik Monk hit a three. The Clippers answered with a three, only for Davis to counter with an alley-oop dunk with 12.5 seconds left, making it 110-109 Lakers. And yet, Reggie Jackson spun between Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook to lay the ball in on the other end, setting up the miss from AD at the buzzer.

“It’s heartbreaking, but I was proud of how our guys fought back,” said Frank Vogel. “Great competitive spirit … last two shots the Clippers had, we were a fingertip away from blocking. AD’s ball was down. One of those in and out situations. It’s a cruel game sometimes.”

Saturday’s game against the Knicks is the first opportunity to try and turn some of those emotions around.

MELO’S INJURY

Late in the second quarter of L.A.’s Thursday evening game, Carmelo Anthony felt a tug in his right hamstring when he landed after attempting a pull-up jumper. ‘Melo, who’d played 33 minutes the night before on the front end of a back-to-back, in his 19th year in the NBA, asked out of the game, and walked straight to the locker room.

Since the Lakers did not practice on Friday, there’s been no official update on Anthony’s condition. He is listed as out for Saturday’s game against the Knicks, however. Frank Vogel will likely have more on his condition prior to the game.

The third-oldest player in the NBA, Anthony will turn 38 on May 29. In his 19 years in the league, he’s scored more than all but eight players in NBA history, including 672 points this season, an average of 13.4 per game, and 18.2 per 36 minutes. He’s hitting 39.2 percent of his threes, 43.7 percent of his shots overall and adding 4.2 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game. His 1,327 minutes are second only to Westbrook’s 1,847.

The Lakers are already thin in the frontcourt, without LeBron and by limiting the minutes for traditional centers Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, leaving Trevor Ariza as the only option for the backup four minutes. In a positive development for LAL, Ariza played well against the Clippers, especially on the defensive end, where he’ll be needed against a solid Knicks bench.

DAVIS DOMINANCE

In his last four games, Anthony Davis has been filling up the box score as very few NBA players can:

- 29.5 points on 55.4 percent shooting

- 12.3 rebounds (3.8 offensive)

- 2.5 blocks

- 2.3 assists

- 1.5 steals

The Lakers will need that kind of production against a Knicks team that is just as desperate for a win as LAL. New York comes into town off a 120-108 loss to Memphis, and is just 3-7 in their last 10 games, dropping to 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Backup point guard Derrick Rose remains out with an ankle injury, and in his absence, RJ Barrett has stepped up to score at least 20 points in four of their last six games. Former Laker Julius Randle has struggled, meanwhile, shooting just 40.8 percent in January towards 16.4 points, with 5.0 assists to 3.4 turnovers.

Randle and center Mitchell Robinson will be tasked with trying to slow Davis down on the interior, a difficult task for opponents of late.