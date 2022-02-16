Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Jazz - 2/16/22

One last game before the All-Star break as the Lakers (26-31) will welcome the Utah Jazz (36-21) to Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s game:

BRON BEST

With 7:08 left in the third quarter of last Saturday’s game against Golden State, LeBron James knocked down a three from the left wing to give him 21 points on the night. The shot not only cut the Warriors lead down to one, but it pushed LBJ to the top of top.

James set the NBA’s all-time record for most points in the regular season and playoffs combined, eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time mark of 44,149 total points ((LBJ currently has 44,157 points and counting).

While the feat came in a losing effort, James was still grateful for the fact that he’s able to be among some of the league’s greatest players.

“Anytime I’ve been linked with some of the greats I’ve always just been in awe,” James said. “I’ve been appreciative of the opportunity to play this game at the highest level. I love being a part of the NBA and being able to inspire so many different sets of generations.”

YOUNG & HUNGRY

With the oldest roster in the league based on average age, the Lakers still have young talent who constantly have impact night in and night out. The quartet of Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson, Malik Monk, and Austin Reaves have found rhythm in their individual games of late.

In the last game alone, the group combined for 46 points and made an impact on the defensive side of the ball as well.

An Austin block leads to a Malik And-1.



(: ABC) pic.twitter.com/tMlJ1i3gLQ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2022

THT has scored double-digit points and has hit above 60.0 percent from three in back-to-back games, Reaves has been one of the better two-way players for the Purple and Gold, and Monk continues to find more time in a starting role with his ability to drive to the bucket and knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Johnson, meanwhile, had one of his best games against tonight's opponent when the two met just a month ago. He scored, a then season-high, 15 points and completely had Rudy Gobert’s number for much of the fourth quarter.

Stanley Strength

With the raw capabilities and a will to win, the under-25 ensemble will look to provide that same youthful energy for a playoff push.

HERE FOR THE HAUL

Post trade deadline, the Lakers have a new energy about them. Following the narrow defeat to the Warriors, James mentioned he felt the team is, “as connected as we’ve been in quite a while,” and pinpoints the deadline passing has a lot to do with the team’s overall state of mind.

“A lot of people got an opportunity to move on,” James summarized. “This is what we have, this is what we’re going to be together and now we make a push.”

Utah enters as the No. 1 scoring team in the league, averaging 114.0 points, and are ranked in the top-seven in field goal percentage (47.3 – 3rd), three-point percentage (36.1 – 7th), and total rebounds (46.2 – 4th).

AD was sidelined in the MLK Day matchup which allowed Gobert to grab 16 boards and score 12 of his 19 points under the basket (seven on free throws). Davis will be in the lineup tonight to take on the task of slowing "Gobzilla."

The Lakers are 3-7 over their last 10 games and are looking for an answer as the All-Star break looms.

After Monday’s practice, Austin Reaves spoke on how the veteran leadership is holding a belief for the potential in how the rest of the season will go.

“Just the way they conduct themselves on and off the floor,” Reaves explained. “Things haven’t went the way we’ve wanted them to go so far but nobody is checked out. Nobody is focused on next year. We got vets that have done this for a long time and know what it takes to take the next step. It’s about figuring out and putting it all together.”