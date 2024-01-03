Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Heat, 1-3-24

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup: HOME AT LAST The Lakers have played 15 games at Crypto.com Arena this season, which is the second fewest in the Western Conference (Memphis, 14). L.A. has won 11 of those 14, though two of the four losses have come since Dec. 18 (Knicks and Celtics). After a grueling travel schedule in December that saw the Lakers play 10 games east of California, things come back around for January, with a season-high 10 home games, plus another in their own building (at Clippers, Jan. 23). Of the other four road games, one is at Golden State, and one at Utah, both short flights. With the Lakers having slipped in the standings amidst the December grind, they’re well aware that they need to turn things back around in January. “Very important,” said Anthony Davis. “We’ve been a pretty good home team thus far, and now we gotta take advantage of it. The road has been very brutal for us. Now we get to sleep in our own beds and don’t have to worry about the travel, use our own resources. We get some practice time in and let guys get healthy. It’s going to be big for us to make this home stand a great one, and we gotta take advantage of it for sure.”

On top of the road heavy schedule, L.A. has also played the most back-to-back contests in the Western Conference, at seven:



7: Lakers, Nuggets, Mavs

6: Jazz, Blazers

5: Grizzlies, Rockets, Clippers, Warriors

4: Pelicans, Kings, Suns:

3: Thunder, Spurs

2: Wolves



In January, the Lakers don’t have a B2B until the 29th and 30th (@ HOU, @ ATL), after they’ll have been home for almost the entire month.



“(The schedule) can help in the sense of giving ourselves an opportunity not to travel as much, but it can hurt in the sense of where you start feeling comfortable because you’re at home,” said LeBron. “We have to understand that just because we’re home, we can’t relax. At the end of the day, we still have to go out and compete, because teams are going to come into our building looking to do the same thing they’ve been doing with us being on the road.”



LAL get back on the B2B train in February, with four, though they have two days off before each of them, with one coming directly off the All-Star break (seven days off). There is only one instance of three games in four nights (Feb. 22, 23 and 25), which is in stark contrast to December, when that occurred four separate times.



March brings more relief in the schedule, with only one B2B (March 26-27), while April has the final B2B on the 2nd and 3rd.



DEFENSIVE DROP OFF

Since winning the In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have gone just 3-8, as their defense has waned.



In their first 23 games (14-9), L.A. allowed 112.0 points per game. Since then (3-8), it’s been 120.5. Opponents have gone from shooting 45.3% to 49.4%, including a bump from 36.0% from three to 41.1%.



“As far as the defensive end, our communication has to be better,” said Davis. “We’ll talk about something and then go out and don’t do it. It’s a lot of, ‘We’re supposed to do this, but guys did this,’ or guys are trying to do the right thing, but it’s not the right thing as far as a coverage or a scheme. Those are the little details that can win or lose you a basketball game.”



They’ll need to be locked in defensively against Miami, because the Heat have been unbeatable, literally, when shooting well.



In fact, when the Heat shoot better than their opponent, they’re 15-0 on the season. That will be at least a bit harder than usual given that L.A. will be without Rui Hachimura (calf strain), and perhaps D’Angelo Russell, who is doubtful with a tailbone contusion.



“There are a lot of great teams in this league, a lot of teams jockeying for position,” said LeBron. “I guess I got a small sample size of what we can be when we’re whole, but I have a larger pie of what we look like when we’re not. That’s the discouraging part right there, but no excuse, because everyone goes through injury and travel, the league is built like that. We just have to figure it out.”