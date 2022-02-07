Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Bucks - 2/8/22

The Lakers (26-28) found themselves in a 21-point deficit but completed a season-best comeback for the 122-115 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The momentum bodes well, as the Purple and Gold welcome the defending NBA champion, Milwaukee Bucks, to Crypto.com Arena. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. Pacific, exclusively on TNT.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s contest:

AD+BRON DOMINATION

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis continues to shine the brightest during this Lakers season. Both stars have dealt with respective injuries (both have missed at least 17 games) but despite missing action, that hasn’t stopped the two from dominating on both ends of the floor.

After missing the previous five games, LBJ was back in the starting lineup against the Knicks Saturday night and once again didn’t show signs of missing a beat. James played 40 minutes and ended the evening with a 29-13-10 triple-double (4th of the season).

During Saturday’s postgame, James expressed how great it felt to be back on the floor and how the knee held up.

“After the first quarter the knee loosened up a lot more, my mind loosened up, and I was able to just play basketball,” James explained. “Just excited to be back in a uniform, back on the floor with my guys. Missed them, missed the game. Happy I was able to make a few plays to help us win the ball game.”

AD has caught fire since returning from his MCL sprain, averaging 29.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and almost three blocks over the last five games. LeBron credits the time Davis missed as part of his dominance.

“Brought back the hunger,” James summarized. “Literally it’s that simple.”

DEFENSIVE IDENTITY

The Lakers gave up a season high 42 points to New York in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. This also marks the most points allowed in any first quarter in the three seasons Frank Vogel has been head coach.

“We weren’t playing any type of defense,” Davis explained during the postgame. “We weren’t physical, they were playing harder than us, and we need to stop digging ourselves into a hole. We need to do a better job of taking it upon ourselves to actually play defense. Cut some guys off and not give a lot of open looks.”

AD has been at the forefront of the Lakers line of defense since his return in Brooklyn. In his last six games, Davis has registered at least one block in every game and has blocked four shots in three of the six games. This is the second time this season AD has registered at least a block in six-straight games (Nov. 26 to Dec. 9 was the last span).

He’s currently fifth in the league in blocks per game (2.2).

SLOWING GIANNIS

In their last meeting back in November, Giannis Antetokounmpo lit up the Lakers for 47 points on 18-of-23 from the field. Both the points and field goals made remain season highs for the Greek big man.

Both Giannis and AD thrive the most in the paint (ranked 3rd and 4th in the NBA, respectively) with the two averaging above 14.5 points in the key. In the last meeting alone, Giannis scored 24 of his 47 points within the key. It goes to show the six-time All-Star is not shy with his 6’11”, 242-pound frame, especially under the basket. He’s seventh in the NBA with 11.2 rebounds per game and has attempted the most free throws (495) in the entire league (almost 40 more attempts than Joel Embiid, who is 2nd with 456).

In addition to his interior play, the Greek Freak can run the floor just as well. Antetokounmpo has the highest points average in transition (8.2) and the third-highest average in fast break points (4.2).

James, meanwhile, is second in transition points (7.4) and leads the league in fast break points (4.9). LBJ was sidelined during the Lakers visit to Milwaukee. Barring any setbacks in pregame, the 19-year vet will look to match his superstar counterpart in every facet of the contest.