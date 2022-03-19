Three Things to Know: Lakers at Wizards - 3/19/22

The Lakers (30-40) ended their road losing streak at 11 games following Friday’s 128-123 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors. Tonight, the Purple and Gold will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Washington Wizards (29-40) at 5:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight's game:

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

Prior to the tip in Toronto, it was announced that Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle), Carmelo Anthony (non-Covid illness), and Wayne Ellington (non-Covid illness) would all be sidelined, leaving the Lakers shorthanded.

With an all-hands-on deck mentality, the team battled for a full 48 minutes, and then some. It would have all been for naught had Russell Westbrook not made the play of the game. With 10 seconds left in regulation, Westbrook stole a pass out of the hands of Scottie Barnes, quickly dribbled to the right wing, and knocked down a game-tying three with 0.4 left on the clock.

In overtime, the combination of LeBron James, Avery Bradley, and Austin Reaves led the team to a five-point victory with clutch shots from beyond the arc, fundamental free throws, and multiple defensive plays.

“I love how our guys are staying in the fight,” Frank Vogel said postgame. “We have had a tough season and there’s been plenty of opportunities to quit, to let go of the rope and give in, and our guys haven’t done that.”

Westbrook earned his 10th triple-double of the season with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, while LeBron tallied 36 points on 15-of-26 from the field to go along with nine rebounds and seven assists. The two each played 41-plus minutes.

Wenyen Gabriel had himself quite the performance in his first start since joining the Lake Show. The former Kentucky Wildcat scored 14 of his 17 total points in the first quarter alone, which included a perfect 6-for-6 from the field in the frame (finished 7-of-8 for the night including 3-for-3 from three).

ON THE VERGE

With his 36-point performance, LeBron is now just 20 points away from surpassing Karl Malone for second on the all-time scoring list.

Mike Trudell asked James in Friday’s post game about his thought process coming into tonight, knowing he is, once again, a few shots away from achieving another milestone.

“Anytime I’m linked with the greats is very humbling,” James said. “I know I’ve said this over and over but it’s the truth. It doesn’t make sense to me, you know, from where I come from. Watching this league, watching this NBA logo and so many great players to play this game; to hear my name ranked up there with the best is a true honor for me and for my hometown of Akron, Ohio.”

LBJ is listed as questionable and will most likely be a game time decision tonight due to knee soreness. Should he not suit up or not score more than 19 points tonight, he would then have the opportunity to overtake Malone against his hometown team and former employer, the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

LeBron with one ridiculous play after another in the fourth quarter and OT pic.twitter.com/d3jxYkMNf6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2022

WHAT’S HAPPENING W/ WASHINGTON

In their last meeting eight days ago in Los Angeles, Lakers Nation was graced with a 50-point performance from LeBron for the second consecutive time at Crypto.com Arena. James led the way with 50 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in a game high 36 minutes.

The Wizards entered that game the losers of three of their last five and since then, have lost six-straight contests. In last night’s game against at Madison Square Garden, the Wizards were down 96-81 with four minutes left in regulation.

From then on, Washington executed a 14-2 run with former Laker Kyle Kuzma at the forefront of the comeback. Kuz knocked down three-straight triples to cut the deficit to just one point (98-97) with 40 seconds left.

After missing a potential go-ahead three, the Knicks RJ Barrett snagged the rebound and made his two free throws on the other end to regain a three-point lead four seconds. The other former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had an opportunity to send the game into overtime but airballed a 26-footer as time expired.

The Wizards are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have not had a 30-point scorer since the end of February (Kuzma scored 34 in a loss in Cleveland on Feb. 26).