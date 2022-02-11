Three Things to Know: Lakers at Warriors - 2/12/22

The Lakers (26-30) face the Warriors (41-15) on Saturday evening, after losing back-to-back games against Milwaukee and shorthanded Portland on Tuesday and Wednesday. The game tips at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on ABC, with the pregame show on Spectrum SportsNet at 4:30 p.m.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

LACK OF ENERGY

After the Lakers got blown out by Milwaukee, Frank Vogel was disappointed in the energy and effort.

Frank Vogel: "Our energy as a group isn’t good right now.”



He pointed out several issues on the defensive end in particular in the first half, similar problems that occurred against New York. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 9, 2022

Typically across the last few seasons, the Lakers have responded well to such situations, and they had an opportunity to do so 24 hours after the loss to the Bucks against a Portland team lacking in talent after making several trades within the previous week. And yet, despite leading by seven at the half, L.A. allowed a Portland run to close the game. The Blazers were the aggressors, outrebounding LAL 11-3 on the offensive glass. The took advantage of 21 Lakers turnovers, committing just 11 of their own.

“Disappointed,” said Vogel, citing the extra energy and juice the young Blazers group played with. “Angry … We just have to play with better habits. The habits haven’t been executed at a high enough level (to win).”

Vogel did acknowledge after Friday’s practice that the team had “great energy” on the court and in the film room, with the trade deadline coming and going without a roster move. They’ll need it against the Warriors.

WESTBROOK MISSES FIRST GAME

After being benched in the OT win over New York last Saturday, and not returning to the game in the fourth quarter against the Bucks on Tuesday, Russell Westbrook missed his first game of the season on Wednesday.

Up until that point, Westbrook had been the only Laker to start all 56 games. The 14-year veteran experienced some lower back soreness against the Bucks, and also in his pregame warmup against the Blazers, leading to him watching the game on the bench in street clothes. Frank Vogel said he was moving around better at practice on Friday, but will see how he feels when he tests the back out prior to Saturday’s game before determining his status.

Russell Westbrook said his back tighness has been something that’s come and gone this season, but it got especially stiff during the Milwaukee game.



Sounds like it felt better today than earlier this week, but he’ll “see how I feel in the morning” before determining game status. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 11, 2022

In four February games, Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points on 27.5 percent shooting, 15.4 percent from three and 55.0 percent from the free throw line, plus 7.0 assists to 3.5 turnovers.

And yet, against the Blazers, the Lakers didn’t get much from his replacements in the starting lineup. Avery Bradley was 2 for 6, and Malik Monk 3 for 8, with four combined assists with three turnovers. However, Talen Horton-Tucker did provide a nice lift off the bench especially in the first half, hitting three of his career-high-tying four threes, and handing out seven assists with four turnovers in 23 minutes.

WARRIORS WITHOUT DRAYMOND GREEN

Golden State certainly isn’t the same team without their best defensive player, offensive initiator and emotional leader in Draymond Green, who’s been out since January 5 with an injury originally described as a calf issue, but one connected to his lower back.

The Warriors lost four of the first five games they played without Green, then split their next four, to fall to 32-13 on the season with an OT loss to Indiana on Jan. 20. But they responded with a five-game home winning streak, then tacked on four more wins to reach 41-13, before back-to-back losses on Wednesday and Thursday against Utah and New York, making them 12-8 in this stretch. That’s well below their season-long winning percentage, but solid enough to keep them firmly in the No. 2 spot in the West, and in the NBA.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in net rating in that time, interestingly managing to rank 4th in defense, and just 20th in offense.

Steph Curry, for Steph Curry, is struggling with his shot-making since Green went out, hitting only 41.1 percent overall and 34.4 percent from three. That makes some sense, since Green’s involved in so many actions that free Curry for good looks. And yet, Curry is still making 3.6 threes per game, and carrying a net rating of 8.9, bested only by Klay Thompson’s 10.4, and Otto Porter Jr.’s 10.5. Speaking of Klay, he has 13 games under his belt since returning from two major surgeries in the last two years, and is averaging 16.7 points on 42.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.