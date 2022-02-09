Three Things to Know: Lakers at Trail Blazers - 2/9/22

The Lakers (26-29) will look for a turnaround following a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks less than 24 hours ago. They’ll take on the Portland Trail Blazers (21-34) at 7:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s game:

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

It wasn’t much of a contest until the last minute of the third quarter. Similar to their surge against the Knicks on Saturday, the Lakers went on a 21-7 run and cut what was once a 30-point Bucks lead, down to 12 at the halfway mark of the fourth.

Lightning did not strike twice as Milwaukee would knock down clutch shots and close out the game for their 35th win of the season.

It was the second game in a row the Lakers had a poor defensive effort in the first quarter. After giving up a season-high 42 first quarter points to New York, the Lakers allowed Milwaukee to post 38 points on 15-of-24 from the field.

The Bucks weren’t done there, as they tacked on a 40-spot in the second quarter for a 78 first half total (the most points the Lakers have given up in a half all season).

“Terrible defensive half,” Frank Vogel stressed in last night’s postgame. “Disposition. Competition. Level of competitive spirit we showed for a big game was disappointing. We have to get it right.”

Vogel expressed that while the effort can be better, he did appreciate the team’s ability to make it a game despite the loss. The key is to, “get off to a better start and the energy will come along.”

GAMES WITH JAMES

LeBron extended his streak of 25-plus points to 20 consecutive games following last night’s 27-point outing. LBJ knocked down 11-of-19 from the field and added eight assists and five rebounds.

The streak is now the second-longest of his career and tied for the second-longest such streak in the NBA this season with last night’s opponent Giannis Antetokounmpo (Joel Embiid currently has the longest active streak at 21 games in a row).

The most impressive fact of this streaky play is the reality that James is producing at such a high-level while being the fifth-oldest player in the league.

While LeBron continues to play consistently, it’s the Lakers inconsistency of lineups and overall gameplay, that looms the largest with just over a quarter of the regular season left to play. James pointed out the beauty of the NBA and how, “in less than 24-hours you get to redeem yourselves and be better.”

“This season, there has been so many chapters,” James explained. “Great teams, no matter how good they are, when you don’t have your pieces all the time you can’t build that camaraderie. And then when you do get it, it clicks. We’re still trying to figure out what best lineup to put out on the floor.”

James closed by saying he and his teammates still need to go out and perform regardless of the many switches to the starting lineups (Lakers lead the league in different starting lineups: 27).

WE MEET AGAIN

For the second time in a week, the Lakers and Trail Blazers will meet on the hardwood. This is the final time the two west coast teams will matchup in the regular season as the Lakers are looking to take the season series with their third win in a row.

LeBron missed the Feb. 2 matchup, but the last time LeBron faced the Blazers on New Year’s Eve, he lit up the scoreboard with a season-high 43 points on 16-of-26 from the field and grabbed 14 rebounds in just 29 minutes. Without James in the most recent matchup, Anthony Davis took control and dominated the hardwood for a double-double of his own (30 pts, 15 reb).

The trade deadline ends tomorrow afternoon, and the Trail Blazers are a much different looking team because of it. On Feb. 4, the Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justice Winslow, and Keon Johnson.

Yesterday, Portland sent CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell to New Orleans in exchange for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, Didi Louzada, and 2022 draft picks.

Alexander-Walker and Satoransky were then traded this morning to Utah and San Antonio, respectively.

Bledsoe and Hart are listed as game time decisions.

Both teams are coming off a loss, in a back-to-back situation and are looking to string together wins just in time for a playoff push.