Three Things to Know: Lakers at Timberwolves - 3/16/22

The Lakers (29-39) will look to turn the tide of their road woes when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30) in the first of a four-game road trip, tonight. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before this evening’s contest:

FIX THE FIRST

Over the last three games, the Lakers first quarters have been anything but spectacular. They’re averaging just 20.0 points (lowest in the NBA) and have allowed 35.7 points to their opponent (second-most in the league).

In Sunday’s game in Phoenix, L.A. gave up the most points in the first quarter (48) in franchise history. They followed that performance a day later and scored the fewest points in a quarter in franchise history (12) in Monday’s loss to Toronto.

The Purple and Gold have been outscored 107-60 through the last three first quarters and while the defense has been nowhere near perfect, the shooting on the offensive side of the ball has been abysmal.

The Lakers have a three-game shot total of 21-of-68 (30.8) from the field in the first. Their 0-for-13 from the three-point area in the first quarter of Monday’s game marked the most attempts from beyond the arc without a make in the opening frame by any team in NBA history.

An atrocious shooting quarter has LAL trailing 33-12 after the 1st Q. They made just 3 of 25 FG’s (12%), matching their scoring output at the free throw line (6 for 6). — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 15, 2022

“Just another slow start,” Frank Vogel summarized. “Second game in a row, and really during this stretch it’s been one quarter. Just can’t put the ball in the basket. When you’re not making shots and they’re getting the live rebound or a live ball turnover, it’s tough to set your defense.”

KAT MAN

The NBA is in a span of some terrific individual performances of late. Since March 5, 2022, five different players have scored 50-plus points.

The list includes:

- Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (54 vs Nets – March 6).

- Nets guard Kyrie Irving x2 (50 vs Hornets – March 8 and 60 vs Magic – Tuesday night).

- Nets forward Kevin Durant (53 vs Knicks – March 13).

- Lakers forward LeBron James x2 (56 vs Warriors – March 5 and 50 vs Wizards – March 11).

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is also on that list but is getting special attention given tonight’s matchup. The Minnesota big man scored a career high 60 points against San Antonio Monday night. He finished the night 19-of-31 (61.3%) from the field, 7-of-11 (63.6%) from three, and 15-of-16 (93.8%) from the charity stripe.

He also added 17 rebounds for his 34th double-double of the season.

His career night bodes trouble for the Lake Show, given KAT’s success against the team this season. Towns missed the last meeting due to Covid protocols but has averaged 28.5 points on 59.4 percent from the field (42.8 from three) and 8.5 rebounds in the other two games.

THE LONG & WINDING ROAD

Sunday’s loss in Phoenix marked the 10th-straight time the Lakers were defeated on the road. Their last victory came in Brooklyn back on Jan. 25, the same night Anthony Davis returned from a knee injury.

There had been moments along the losing streak where the Lake Show had a chance to come away with a win (six, single-digit losses – four of which by three points or fewer). Not having your two biggest stars in the lineup was another factor to the problem (Both LeBron and AD missed half of those games).

Fourteen games remain and only four of them will be played on home court. In terms of strength of schedule, the Lakers have the second-toughest based on their opponents combined winning percentage (.554).

L.A. has fared well against their four upcoming opponents as they are 3-3 overall this season, however each win has come inside Crypto.com Arena.

Over the last the decade, the Lakers finished with single-digit road wins in just two seasons (9-32 in 2016-17 and 5-36 in 2015-16). Should the team not win a road game in the remaining 10 contests, they would match their 9-32 road record from the 2016-17 season.

A win tonight would be road win No. 10 and season win No. 30.