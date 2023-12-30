Three Things to Know: Lakers at Timberwolves 12-30-23

The Lakers (17-15) are back in Minnesota for the second time in 10 days to face off against Timberwolves (23-7) on the first night of a back-to-back. The game tips off at 5:00pm Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEBRON!

LeBron James turns 39 years young today and is still going strong, a testament to his incredible work ethic, commitment to his body and the game, and his unrelenting drive to continue to want to compete and win at the highest level.

Should he play (non-COVID illness), today's game against the Timberwolves will be LeBron's 10th game played on his birthday over the course of his 21 seasons, and his numbers, as one might expect, are spectacular. Over the course of his previous nine games, he's averaged 33.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting 56.3% from the field, 42.0% from behind the arc, and 71.4%.

His teams boast a 5-4 record in those contests, including wins in both his games since joining the Lakers (he was also 2-0 in Miami, and just 1-4 with the Cavaliers). LeBron's most recent game on his birthday came last season when the Lakers visited the Hawks -- a game in which LeBron dominated with a 47-point, 10-rebound, 9-assist masterpiece in a 130-121 Lakers win without Anthony Davis in the lineup.

LeBron James Game Highlights 12-30-22

That game was LeBron's 2nd highest point total (48 points in 2009, also against the Hawks), tied for his high in rebounds (2003 and 2009), and his 2nd highest assists game (10 in both 2011 and 2013). If there is one aspect of his birthday performances that LeBron would likely clean up, it would be his turnovers committed -- he's averaged 4.2 a game and has never had fewer than two in any of the contests.

That said, LeBron has consistently played high-level basketball on this date and, though he is questionable to play in this game, the Lakers could use another classic birthday performance vs. the Wolves.

SMALL SAMPLE SIZE THEATRE

The Lakers are 2-1 since making the change to their starting lineup that inserted Jarred Vanderbilt into the first five in favor of D'Angelo Russell, with wins over the Thunder and Hornets bookending their Christmas Day defeat to Boston. The team did not start the same group in all three games, however, as Rui Hachimura stepped in for Cam Reddish and his sore groin in Thursday's victory vs. Charlotte.

While it is too soon to extract too much from how these groups will fare over the long haul, the early returns on the change offer some interesting data points. Below is some early lineup data:

Reddish, Prince, Vanderbilt, James, Davis: 18 minutes, 105.0 offensive rating, 125.0 defensive rating, 35% shooting, -8 in the boxscore

Reaves, Reddish, Prince, James, Davis: 15 minutes, 117.1 offensive rating, 97.1 defensive rating, 65.2% shooting, +8 in the boxscore

Hachimura, Prince, Vanderbilt, James, Davis: 11 minutes, 165.4 offensive rating, 115.4 defensive rating, 65.4% shooting, +13 in the boxscore

Again, it's early and making sweeping judgments off these numbers would be premature. That said, early trends show that when both Reddish and Vanderbilt are on the floor, the Lakers are having trouble scoring. Meanwhile groups that remove one of them for one of Rui or Austin are performing much better on offense and are having good success defensively as well.

The starting lineup change has also impacted the bench groupings, and one notable shift has been a greater amount of court time for the LeBron, AD, and Rui trio. Before the lineup shift, those three had played just 59 minutes together and were a slight minus (-5) in those minutes. Since the change, however, those three have played 44 minutes together and the Lakers are winning those minutes handily with a +18 in the boxscore.

WOLVES REMATCH

The last time these teams played it was the 2nd night of a back-to-back, LeBron did not play, AD was questionable after rolling his ankle the night before in Chicago, and the team was in the midst of a three-game slide and a stretch of rough play in the aftermath of winning the In-Season Tournament title.

The game, however, was a hard-fought and well-played contest in which AD played wonderfully on both sides of the ball, but the Wolves proved to be too much down the stretch and pulled away to win. A game later, the Lakers made their lineup change vs. the Thunder and enter this game with a new look to try to stifle the west's number one seed.

The last contest did offer a blueprint for how the Lakers can not only hang in vs. Minnesota, but get a victory. First, is for AD to be a featured part of the team's offensive attack and for him to lean into his full arsenal as a scorer by stretching the floor and taking/making his jumper against Rudy Gobert. Davis had great success in moving Gobert away from the basket and making him pay with jumpers when he sagged off him too much.

Second, while the Lakers are not likely to start out this way due to Reddish being upgraded to probable for this game, using Rui as a primary defender on Karl Anthony-Towns can have its benefits for the Lakers. Rui's combination of foot speed, strength, and length is a good counter to Towns' ability to space the floor, attack closeouts, and post up. Beating the Wolves doesn't come down to just slowing Towns, but if you are able to do so you give yourself a much better chance.

Third, the Lakers must have discipline in transition defense, particularly against Anthony Edwards. The Wolves seized control of the game last time through increased defensive pressure, which led to missed shots and turnovers that they -- and in particular, Edwards -- turned into transition opportunities that either led to baskets at the rim or trips to the foul line. Edwards can beat a team with his jumper and is more than capable of getting hot from the outside and the mid-range, but keeping him out of the paint and off the line are keys to making his life harder.