Three Things to Know: Lakers at Timberwolves - 12/17/21

The Lakers (16-13) are on a season-best, three-game winning streak following their thrilling overtime victory over the Mavericks on Wednesday. Tonight, they’ll face the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15), who are on a two-game win streak of their own. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s contest:

HEALTH UPDATES

A mere 24 hours ago, Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. As of 1:00 p.m. today, Westbrook has now been upgraded to available for tonight’s game with the T’Wolves.

Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at Minnesota. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 17, 2021

Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, and Bradley will remain out and Kendrick Nunn, who has not played so far this season, also entered the NBA’s protocols this afternoon.

Malik Monk missed the game in Dallas due to Covid but tested out of the health and safety protocols last night. He will, however, remain out for tonight’s game.

For Minnesota, star forward Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince have entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will not play in the game. Edwards leads the team in minutes played and is the second-leading scorer for the T’Wolves. He is coming off one of his best games from beyond the arc, where he hit 10-of his-14 attempts (a franchise record for threes in a game).

ROOKIE MAKING WAVES

Austin Reaves sunk five of his six three-point attempts in Dallas, including the game-winner that pushed the Lakers win streak to three games.

Capital of Texas?



Austin. pic.twitter.com/eW2PUKtj5I — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2021

Following the dramatic finish, Reaves spoke out the moment and the journey he has been on to get to this point of his young career.

“It’s basically been the story my whole life,” Reaves said. “Always been underrated. At the end of the day, you have to produce on the basketball court. For me to hit that shot, for my teammates to have the trust in me to take that shot is very, very special.”

The undrafted rookie has started to find a rhythm in his game, not just with shooting but with his passing abilities and defensive prowess. Frank Vogel credited the Lakers scouting department for, “discovering his talent and recognizing him as a second-round pick steal.”

“He was just playing exceptional on both ends,” Vogel said postgame. “That’s what we love about [Reaves]. He’s a two-way player. Guys in this league don’t recognize him, so they think that they can target him but he’s a really good defender. He’s playing at a high level on both sides of the ball.”

Reaves set a new career-high in scoring (15 points) just two days after he scored his original career-high with 13 points against Oklahoma City last Friday. With many key pieces out, Reaves should be expected to play a good chunk of minutes with his exceptional play of late.

SINCE LAST MEETING

When the two teams met on Nov. 12, the Timberwolves held the Lakers to a, season-low, 83 total points, winning by a margin of 24.

The difference in that game came during the third quarter, when Minnesota outscored L.A. 40-12. It tied a franchise record for fewest points scored in one quarter (Lakers scored 12 points in the second quarter against Indiana on Dec. 15, 2014).

Since their last matchup, one month and five days ago, Minnesota has a record of 9-8 (which saw a winning streak and losing streak of five games each during the span) and Los Angeles is slightly better with a 9-7 record.

The biggest improvement for the Lake Show has been their third quarter play. Following their minus 28 differential against the T’Wolves, the Lakers have won 11 of the last 16 third quarters, are outscoring their opponents 461-387 (+74) and are averaging close to 29 points/third quarter.