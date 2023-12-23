Three Things to Know: Lakers at Thunder 12-23-23

The Lakers (15-14) are in Oklahoma City to square off against the Thunder (18-8) and will try to snap their four-game losing streak in the final game of their road trip. The game tips off at 5:00pm Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

A TURNING POINT?

There is an old adage that goes, "if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging". This saying is pretty self-explanatory, but it is about not making difficult situations worse, and instead finding ways to turn things around and get out of whatever situation is ailing you.

Currently on a four-game losing streak and falling in five of their last six games, this aptly describes the Lakers. They need to stop digging and be active participants in their own turnaround that gets them back on track. Could it be, though, that Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves was the first step back in the right direction?

After losing by double digits in two of their previous three games, the Lakers -- even without LeBron James in the lineup -- showed great competitive spirit and were in the game with the Wolves for nearly the entirety of the contest. Though Minnesota was able to pull away late, a flurry of baskets by a previously cold D'Angelo Russell helped the Lakers make a push that may not have impacted the final result, but can potentially serve a springboard for both him and the team.

Further, after getting summarily handled on the backboards in their two previous games against the Knicks and the Bulls, the Lakers were competitive on the glass against the Wolves -- a top 10 rebounding team for the season. And this was a team-wide effort, with guards like Austin Reaves (8) and Taurean Prince (5) helping out more -- a trend that, if it continues, can translate to more transition opportunities and better offensive production overall.

There are no moral victories, of course. And the Lakers must make even more strides defensively, cut down on their turnovers, and simply be better in their overall execution on both ends to get back on the winning track. But these smaller positives can be the first attempts to get out of the hole they current find themselves in.

ANTHONY DAVIS' SHOOTING

During the preseason, Coach Ham famously said he wanted Anthony Davis to take six three pointers a game. And while this number was more symbolic of the desire for AD to take his jump shot with confidence and to let it fly when he was open (both from beyond the arc and inside of it), those hopes were essentially dashed when, in November, AD attempted just four three-pointers in the entire month and connect on only four non-paint shots total.

In December, however, Davis is back to shooting his jumper intently and is incorporating it back into his offensive arsenal more consistently. In eight December games, AD has already connected on 21 non-paint jumpers, including five (of his 11 attempts) from behind the arc. Against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Davis played his most jumper-reliant game yet, hitting seven in total, including his lone attempt from beyond the arc.

Part of this sort of shift is based on opponents. The Wolves defended Davis with Rudy Gobert, one of the elite shot blockers and paint protectors in the NBA. Similarly, in December Davis has had games against the Spurs and their young shot-blocking phenom Victor Wembanyama, and also against the Knicks and Bulls who were adamant on taking away the paint and sent doubles towards Davis in the post. Davis responded appropriately by reorienting his game to make these coverages pay.

This volume of jumpers is still a far cry from the numbers that Coach Ham cited back in October, but the reincorporation of this part of his offensive attack is a critical part of not just Davis' ceiling as a scorer, but for the Lakers' half-court offense in general.

OKC REMATCH

When these teams faced off back on November 30th, the Thunder handled the Lakers with a double-digit victory led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 points and an additional six OKC players scoring in double figures (including their entire starting lineup). They used a 42-point 2nd quarter to seize control of the game, and the Lakers were never able to get all the way back into it despite efficient scoring nights from Anthony Davis (31 points) and LeBron James (21 points).

Shai's success offensive was as much a product of his all-around talent as it was the Lakers' injury situation and the players they had available to defend him. Neither Cam Reddish nor Jarred Vanderbilt played that night, and Shai used his combination of craft, quickness, strength, and shot making ability to present real challenges for Max Christie, Taurean Prince, and Austin Reaves enroute to his big night.

With both Vanderbilt and Reddish primed to play in this game, the Lakers will have different looks for OKC's offensive engine and can look to better slow him down. Vanderbilt, with his combination of size, quickness, and motor, can be of particular use against a player of SGA's profile, though no defender can ever impact him alone. It is an entire team effort to knock him out of his comfort zone, and the Lakers will need to be ready to help whoever the primary defender is if they hope to hold him down.

Beyond Gilgeous-Alexander, keying in on Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will be important. Both are capable scorers, with Williams' downhill ability as a driver and in transition serving as a great complement to OKC's spacing and shooting talent -- which includes Holmgren. While Chet is good out of the post and can score well around the basket, his floor spacing draws big defenders away from the paint, so Davis and the Lakers other defenders need to find the right balance between helping on SGA and Williams, while still sticking with Holmgren.