Three Things to Know: Lakers at Suns - 4/5/22

The Lakers (31-47) are in Phoenix (62-16) for a meeting between two teams going in opposite directions at the moment, with the league-leading Suns having locked up the No. 1 seed, and the Lakers looking unlikely to make the play-in game. The contest tips at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

PLAY-IN INCLUSION ON LIFE SUPPORT

With L.A.’s sixth straight loss coming on Sunday afternoon, and San Antonio winning consecutive home games against Portland, the Lakers are two full games behind the Spurs, who also have the tiebreaker. As a result, the math for the Lakers to make the play-in game allows a miniscule margin of error.

In short, San Antonio has a magic number of two, or any combination of two Spurs wins or Lakers losses.

If the Lakers go 4-0 (@ PHX, @ GSW, vs. OKC, @ DEN) they’d finish 35-47. San Antonio would advance by going 2-2.

If the Lakers go 3-1, San Antonio would advance going 1-3.

If the Lakers go 2-2, San Antonio will advance even if they go 0-4.

In short, the Lakers need to go undefeated, with the Spurs going 1-3, to advance as the No. 10 seed.

Of course, all of that ignores New Orleans, who is 34-44 after losing to the Clippers on Sunday.

The Pelicans have a magic number of one with the Lakers, meaning they’re in if they win a single game, or the Lakers lose one game.

After Sunday’s loss to Denver, Frank Vogel said the Lakers have to ignore all that.

“Don’t worry about the math,” he said. “Worry about the next game, try to get a win against Phoenix.”

LEBRON AND AD’S STATUS

L.A.’s two best players have been dealing with various injuries throughout the season, easily the biggest reason why the team is where it is. On Sunday, Davis was able to play in his second straight game since returning from a Feb. 16 mid-foot sprain. LeBron, however, wasn’t able to go, as he continues to deal with a left ankle sprain suffered last week in New Orleans.

Davis said he’s hopeful he can play in Phoenix, but will see how the foot feels upon arrival, acknowledging that it was indeed sore throughout the game.

Anthony Davis (28P, 9R, 8A, 3B, 2S) said his foot was "bothering me through the course of the game,” but he thinks it’s important for him to push through to keep hope alive. He said the medical staff advised him it’s not something he can make worse. Expected soreness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 3, 2022

As for LeBron, we’ll also have to wait and see how he feels once the team arrives in Arizona. The last time he played, against New Orleans on Friday night at home, LeBron worked out on the court prior to the game before determining if he’d play. But against Denver, he was ruled out with no activity on the court.

PHOENIX DOMINANCE

In 2008-09, I began my first season covering the Lakers. That year, driven by a Finals loss to Boston in which both Trevor Ariza and Andrew Bynum were out injured, Kobe Bryant led L.A. to an entirely dominant regular season that culminated with 65 wins, to just 17 losses.

That .793 win percentage was the third-greatest in franchise history, trailing only the 1971-72 team (.841) and the 1999-2000 squad (.817).

Phoenix can’t match L.A.’s 2008-09 mark, due to a Sunday loss against OKC in which they sat three typical starters. They can get to within one win of that Laker team, but with the conference long ago locked up (they have a 7-game lead over Memphis), we’ll see how much they push.

A much different team in many ways, the Suns are led by the perimeter dominance of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, as opposed to Kobe being flanked by a giant trio of Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom and Bynum. The Suns do have Deandre Ayton and backup JaVale McGee for 7-foot support, plus a bunch of big wings, including Mikal Bridges (who has some skills in common with young Ariza), Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig.

Phoenix is 3-0 against the Lakers this season, after overcoming a 2-1 deficit to the Lakers in last year’s first round playoff, going on to win three straight games once Anthony Davis got hurt.