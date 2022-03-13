Three Things to Know: Lakers at Suns - 3/13/22

The Lakers (29-37) will be in their second stint of back-to-back games in less than a week. The first half of B2B features a trip to the desert where they’ll take on the NBA-best Phoenix Suns (53-14). Tipoff it set for 6:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before this evening’s contest:

LeFIFTY

He did it again.

Following a 56-point performance in a gutsy win over the Golden State Warriors last Saturday, LeBron James once again put on a show in front of the Laker faithful.

The King registered a 50-point outing for the second-straight time on home court and dominated the Wizards in the 13-point victory.

James became the first player in NBA history to have multiple 50-point games in a season after turning 37 (Bernard King of the ’91 Knicks was previously the oldest to do it at 34) and the first Lakers player with 50-plus points in back-to-back home games since Kobe Bryant in April 2007.

LeBron's doing LeBron things. pic.twitter.com/56b95To2RA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 12, 2022

“The league has never seen a player at this stage of his career do what he’s doing,” Frank Vogel told the media. “That’s the biggest thing that needs to be recognized. It’s unbelievable.”

James had 17 points at halftime and lit up the third quarter where, at one point, he scored 12-straight points on his own. LBJ would finish the quarter with 19 points, marking his highest-scoring quarter this season.

With Mike Trudell in the postgame interview, LeBron compared his performance to an NBA Jam hot streak.

“He’s on fire,” James exclaimed. “I tried to stay in that zone as long as possible and I was able to hit a couple.”

King Mode pic.twitter.com/PCz2ijalBw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 12, 2022

FIGURING OUT PHOENIX

The Purple and Gold have come up short in both games against the Suns so far this season, losing by a combined 28 points on home court. Phoenix has thrived the most in the paint and has scored 52 points in each of the two meetings (have outscored LAL 104-70). Deandre Ayton has been at the forefront of the interior success. In both games in L.A., Ayton finished with a combined 27 points all coming within the key and totaled 26 rebounds. He ranks seventh in the NBA in average points in the paint (13.0).

Outside the paint, the Suns are shooting 36.3 percent from three-point range (sixth best in NBA). Stud guard, Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring (25.5) and has the third best three-point percentage (37.3). League wide, Booker leads in points off turnovers (4.4) and is fourth in fast break points (4.0).

Both teams will be without star power as Anthony Davis (ankle) and Chris Paul (thumb) will be out with their respective injuries.

For the Lakers, the road play has been anything but spectacular this season. The Lake Show’s last road win came in Brooklyn on Jan. 25, where they have since dropped nine-straight games.

While the team has had its share of significant wins in the early part of the campaign, it hasn’t been enough for the Lakers to feel comfortable of a postseason berth (unlike Phoenix who has already clinched its spot in the playoffs).

A win tonight would add to that list of significant victories. But with a fifth of the season remaining, every game the rest of the way should be considered significant.

YOUTHFUL TRINITY

Despite having the oldest team in the league based on average age (30.0), the Lakers youngsters of Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, and Talen Horton-Tucker are providing a sparkplug right in time for a playoff push.

Last time out, the trio combined for 48 points (Monk-21, THT-15, Reaves-12) and hit 55.3 percent from the field.

Monk has been the most consistent of the three in terms of scoring and has finished with double-digit points in every game since the month of March began (six). Reaves has also scored double-digit points in four-straight contests and has showcased his two-way abilities all season-long.

The Arkansas duo lead the team in plus minus (Monk is +147, Reaves is +121).

Horton-Tucker has dealt with inconsistency all season but has turned his game on of late. An ankle sprain kept him out of the contest in Houston but despite that, THT scored 15 points in San Antonio and 18 points against Washington.

He capped off his Friday night performance with an impressive play on his former teammates. Following a 360° spin move on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the top of the key, THT finished with an emphatic dunk over Kyle Kuzma.

The handles. The slams. THT brought the highlights pic.twitter.com/x3MzuZkOP7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 12, 2022

Horton-Tucker referenced his youthfulness as both part of his ability to make a play like that while also understanding he, “still has a lot to learn.”

“That’s just how I play,” Horton-Tucker said postgame. “Whenever I get the opportunity to something like that, it’s always great. And it’s Kuz and KCP. They got me a lot when I was a rookie, so it felt good to get them back in a game.”