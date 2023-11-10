Three Things to Know: Lakers at Suns, 11-10-23

The Lakers (3-5) take on the Suns (4-4) on Friday evening in Phoenix, in the first In-Season Tournament game for both teams this year. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet+, and ESPN.
Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:
IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT REFRESHER
The chase for the NBA Cup begins today for the Lakers. One week ago, it began for 14 other teams, and to impressive results. Of the seven games, five were within five points, and player after player spoke about the increased juice in the games, the additional energy that permeated throughout the buildings. That also came across on NBA League Pass for those of us watching.
Before the season, we did a full breakdown of the IST in the schedule article. Here are a few bullet points:
- There are six groups of five teams, and the team with the best record after four games played per team in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The team with the next-best record in each conference, likely utilizing the first tie-breaker scenario of point differential, will be the wild card.
- The Lakers are in Group A, including Phoenix, Memphis, Portland and Utah. L.A. play at Phoenix (tonight) and at Portland (Nov. 17), and host Memphis (Nov. 14) and Utah (Nov. 21).
- The eight teams that advance to the single-elimination quarterfinal round will play games on Dec. 4 and Dec 5. The four winners will then advance to the semifinal, set to take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, with the final on Dec. 9. The four losers will each play a regular season game on Dec. 8. The NBA Cup will be awarded to the winner, and there will be a tournament MVP and an All-Tournament Team.
- If the Lakers don’t advance out of the group, they’ll play two regular season games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 against Western opponents they’re currently scheduled to play only three times. There’s a slight possibility they could play one Eastern Conference team a third time.
GROUP A STRUGGLES
The In-Season Tournament groups were determined by a random draw based on last season’s records, with teams coming from one of three pots (1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15). Here’s how L.A.’s group turned out:
No. 2 seed: Memphis
No. 4 seed: Phoenix
No. 7 seed: Lakers
No. 12 seed: Utah
No. 13 seed: Portland
Phoenix is currently faring the best of these teams, to rank 7th in the West, as they’ve battled injuries to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Lakers sit in 12th place at 3-5, dealing with myriad injuries of their own, and struggling to find any offensive flow. Memphis, too, has dealt with a ton of injuries on top of Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension, and they find themselves in last place in the West at 1-7.
Meanwhile, Portland and Utah have both entered rebuilding phases of their franchises after making some big trades, and are a combined 5-12.
With the battered state of the Grizzlies, Blazers and Jazz, Friday night’s game in Phoenix takes on an additional level of importance in terms of advancing out of Group A. We know that Booker is out, but Beal is expected to play after making his season debut in a win at Chicago on Wednesday (13 points in 24 minutes).
The biggest key for the Lakers coming off a blowout loss at Houston is the expected return of Anthony Davis, who is listed as probable after missing most of the second half in Miami (Monday, Nov. 6) and the entire game at Houston with a hip spasm. Regardless, they’ll need to play far better offensively, where the Lakers rank just 28th this season, to have a chance to win and get a leg up towards advancing out of Group A.
PHOENIX ZOOM IN
The Lakers have already seen the Suns twice this year, once in the preseason, and on Oct. 26, the second game of the year, when the Lakers fell behind by 12 in the 1st Q, only to rally with a furious 28-11 burst in the 4th Q by using a big lineup featuring Christian Wood next to LeBron and AD to win 100-95.
Neither Booker nor Beal played in that game, however, leaving Phoenix particularly vulnerable when Kevin Durant – who was terrific with 39 points – sat. Durant drained jumpers over a series of Lakers wing defenders in the first half and third quarter, whether it was starter Taurean Prince, or sub Cam Reddish, or a guard like Austin Reaves on a switch. In the 4th Q, however, Wood took on the challenge, and his length seemed to make a real difference on KD, who made just 4 of 11 shots in the final period after hitting 10 of 17 in the first three periods.
With Beal on the court next to Durant for 13 minutes in their win at Chicago, the Suns outscored the Bulls by 20 points during that stretch. But the key may be coach Frank Vogel’s ability to have Beal lead the second unit while Durant rests and still have some offensive pop thanks to Beal, something that wasn’t there on Oct. 26 with Eric Gordon trying to initiate sets.
One major difference between the Suns and Lakers early this season has been from the 3-point line. Phoenix has upped their 3-point rate from 36.2% of their overall attempts last season to 40.0% this year, and they’re hitting 36.2% of them, which is 16th in the NBA, to LAL’s 29.6% (30th). The Suns are making 12.5 triples per night, to rank 14th, relative to LAL’s 9.0, which is 29th.
Ironically, Kevin Durant is taking fewer 3’s than he typically does. In fact, only 19.6% of his FGA’s have come from 3, which is the lowest percent he’s taken since 2008-09. He’s shooting 35.5% from 3, down from 40.4% last season, but the threat of his shot remains the same from anywhere on the floor.