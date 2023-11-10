Three Things to Know: Lakers at Suns, 11-10-23

The Lakers (3-5) take on the Suns (4-4) on Friday evening in Phoenix, in the first In-Season Tournament game for both teams this year. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet+, and ESPN.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT REFRESHER

The chase for the NBA Cup begins today for the Lakers. One week ago, it began for 14 other teams, and to impressive results. Of the seven games, five were within five points, and player after player spoke about the increased juice in the games, the additional energy that permeated throughout the buildings. That also came across on NBA League Pass for those of us watching.

Before the season, we did a full breakdown of the IST in the schedule article. Here are a few bullet points:

There are six groups of five teams, and the team with the best record after four games played per team in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The team with the next-best record in each conference, likely utilizing the first tie-breaker scenario of point differential, will be the wild card.

The Lakers are in Group A, including Phoenix, Memphis, Portland and Utah. L.A. play at Phoenix (tonight) and at Portland (Nov. 17), and host Memphis (Nov. 14) and Utah (Nov. 21).

The eight teams that advance to the single-elimination quarterfinal round will play games on Dec. 4 and Dec 5. The four winners will then advance to the semifinal, set to take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, with the final on Dec. 9. The four losers will each play a regular season game on Dec. 8. The NBA Cup will be awarded to the winner, and there will be a tournament MVP and an All-Tournament Team.

If the Lakers don’t advance out of the group, they’ll play two regular season games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 against Western opponents they’re currently scheduled to play only three times. There’s a slight possibility they could play one Eastern Conference team a third time.

GROUP A STRUGGLES

The In-Season Tournament groups were determined by a random draw based on last season’s records, with teams coming from one of three pots (1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15). Here’s how L.A.’s group turned out:



No. 2 seed: Memphis

No. 4 seed: Phoenix

No. 7 seed: Lakers

No. 12 seed: Utah

No. 13 seed: Portland



Phoenix is currently faring the best of these teams, to rank 7th in the West, as they’ve battled injuries to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Lakers sit in 12th place at 3-5, dealing with myriad injuries of their own, and struggling to find any offensive flow. Memphis, too, has dealt with a ton of injuries on top of Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension, and they find themselves in last place in the West at 1-7.



Meanwhile, Portland and Utah have both entered rebuilding phases of their franchises after making some big trades, and are a combined 5-12.



With the battered state of the Grizzlies, Blazers and Jazz, Friday night’s game in Phoenix takes on an additional level of importance in terms of advancing out of Group A. We know that Booker is out, but Beal is expected to play after making his season debut in a win at Chicago on Wednesday (13 points in 24 minutes).



The biggest key for the Lakers coming off a blowout loss at Houston is the expected return of Anthony Davis, who is listed as probable after missing most of the second half in Miami (Monday, Nov. 6) and the entire game at Houston with a hip spasm. Regardless, they’ll need to play far better offensively, where the Lakers rank just 28th this season, to have a chance to win and get a leg up towards advancing out of Group A.