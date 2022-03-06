Three Things to Know: Lakers at Spurs - 3/7/22

The Lakers (28-35) picked up an impressive triumph over the Warriors, Saturday night. Tonight, they’ll match up with the San Antonio Spurs (24-40) for the first of two in the state of Texas. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before this evening’s contest:

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER

A much-needed win for the Lakers came to fruition over the No. 2 seeded Warriors last time out, as the Purple and Gold picked up the 124-116 victory. At the center of the primetime billing was none other than The King himself.

LeBron James put on a shooting clinic on all areas of the floor, finishing with a season-high 56 points on 61.3 percent shooting from the field, knocked down 6-of-11 from beyond the arc and even hit 12-of-13 from the charity stripe.

James also snagged 10 boards, provided three assists and had a block in a game-high 39 minutes for his 18th double-double of the season (sixth 50-point double-double of his career).

Noteworthy:

- It was the 13th career game James has finished with 50-plus points (seventh most such games in NBA history).

- He became the seventh Lakers player to tally multiple 50-point games with the franchise.

- He became the first Lakers player to tally 55-plus point and 10-plus rebound since Shaquille O’Neal (March 6, 2000).

- Fourth player in NBA history to record a 50-point game at age 37 or older, joining Kobe Bryant (60 points), Michael Jordan (51 points), and Jamal Crawford (51 points).

- Oldest player in NBA history to record 55 points and 10 rebounds in one game.

James tied Atlanta’s Trae Young for the most points scored in a single game this season (Young scored 56 in a loss to Portland on Jan. 3).

After the game, James expressed his satisfaction for the win more than the individual achievement stating he, “didn’t give a damn about the 56 and was just happy to get a win.”

STICKING WITH THE SPURS

Tonight will be the final time L.A. and San Antonio face off in the regular season. The Lakers took the first two matchups back in October and November thanks to two-Anthony Davis 30-plus point double-doubles.

On Dec. 23, the Spurs knocked the Lake Show out of their own building with a 28-point win thanks to impressive shooting of Keita Bates-Diop. The Ohio State product scored a career-high 30 points and finished a perfect 11-of-11 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers were without AD in the December matchup due to a knee injury. They will once again be without their big man, as he continues to recover from a mid-foot sprain.

Both teams have had streaky play all season. The Spurs enter with a four-game losing streak while the Lakers are coming off a four-game winless streak of their own, prior to the win over GSW.

Expect another high scoring affair, as each game has ended with both teams scoring 100-plus points on all three occasions (Lakers average: 116.3 PTS / Spurs average: 121.7 PTS).

TRIPLE-DOUBLE SPECIALISTS

Russell Westbrook has made a living registering triple-doubles throughout his career. Leading the all-time category with 194 triple-doubles (and counting), Russ has recorded nine this season with his most recent outing coming on New Year’s Eve against Portland (finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists).

He’s currently tied for fourth in the NBA with Dallas forward Luka Doncic. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic leads the NBA with 17 TD3s but second on that list is the Spurs’ 25-year-old point guard, Dejounte Murray.

Murray currently has 12 triple-doubles this season alone, and 17 in his career, which is a Spurs franchise record (David Robinson recorded 15 during his time in San Antonio). Murray most recently recorded his 12 TD3 on Feb. 25 in a game against Washington (31 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists).

Two of those 12 have come in games against the Lakers. In the October matchup, Murray scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds and 15 assists in the overtime loss. In November, he scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Murray was held to just nine points in the December meeting but still managed to have a productive night in the Spurs win, contributing 13 assists and six boards.

Westbrook has played some of his best games specifically against San Antonio this season, scoring 30-plus points in two of the matchups and a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in the other.