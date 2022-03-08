Three Things to Know: Lakers at Rockets - 3/9/22

The Lakers (28-36) face the Rockets (16-49) on Wednesday evening for a road game, with LAL having won all three matchups earlier this season. The game tips at 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

LEBRON’S AVAILABILITY

The most important question heading into the matchup with Houston is simple: will LeBron James play?

LeBron’s officially listed as questionable, after missing Monday’s loss at San Antonio due to knee soreness. The last time he played, he went for 56 points against Golden State on Saturday night, carrying the Lakers to a very-much-needed win. Prior to the game against San Antonio, LeBron came onto the court briefly to test out his knee, determining with the training staff that he wouldn’t be able to go. Frank Vogel, in his pregame comments, said that he was hopeful he’d have his best player for the Rockets matchup.

We’ll find out officially before the game starts, perhaps when Vogel speaks to us on the Spectrum SportsNet pregame show (4 p.m. Pacific). And yet, the words “hopeful” plus “questionable” are better than “doubtful”.

ARKANSAS BOYS

Two of L.A.’s best on-court performers this year – Austin Reaves and Malik Monk – have one thing in common: they’re both from Arkansas, where they actually played against each other as freshman in the high school state championship game. It was the underdog team composed of Reaves and his older brother Spencer – currently playing professionally in Germany – that won, by the way.

Vogel said that in addition to LeBron, whom he couldn’t have praised more highly after his 56-point showcase, he was impressed with how Reaves and Monk played together.



The Lakers analytics staff has pushed the Arkansas boys’ play all season, Vogel said. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 6, 2022

But this season, against the world’s best players, Reaves and Monk lead the Lakers in net rating.

Lakers Net Rating Leaders

1) Austin Reaves: 5.8

2) Malik Monk: 3.1

Carmelo Anthony (-0.4) and LeBron (-1.6) are next, almost shockingly far behind the Arkansas boys, numbers which reflect the team’s overall struggles throughout the season, largely with injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron making them a smaller, less athletic team.

And yet, Monk’s been terrific especially on offense, with a 112.0 net rating, averaging 12.7 points in 27.4 minutes on 45.8. percent shooting and 39.0 percent from three on 5.6 three-point attempts per night. Reaves isn’t shooting as well from three, at 32.7 percent, but he’s hitting 47.8 percent from the field overall, rarely turns it over (0.6 per game) and has been the team’s best defensive player in terms of net rating, at 105.6, above even Davis (second at 108.1).

HOUSTON’S STRUGGLES

After back-to-back early season wins against Houston (Oct. 31, Nov. 2), the Lakers added a third win on Dec. 28, when both LeBron and Russell Westbrook recorded triple-doubles. In that third game, LeBron started at the five for the first time in his career.

If LeBron plays, he should start at the five yet again, against either Christian Wood or rookie Alperen Sengun, in line to get the nod if Wood misses a second straight game due to a non-COVID illness.

The young Rockets have struggled throughout the season, currently tied with Detroit for the fewest wins in the NBA, with 16. They did manage to snap a 12-game losing streak with an unexpected win against Memphis on Sunday, before starting the second night of a B2B well against Miami. The Heat ultimately rallied in the second half to win convincingly.

In addition to Wood, several other Rockets are questionable to play: Dennis Schroder (ankle); Jae’Sean Tate (ankle); and Garrison Mathews (ankle). One Rocket who’s played better of late is No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green.

Before the All-Star break, the rookie shot 38.7 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three towards 14.6 points. After, he’s at 47.5 percent overall, and 33.3 percent from three, good for 20.3 points, making him a target for some attention on Frank Vogel’s scouting report.