Three Things to Know: Lakers at Rockets - 12/28/21

The Lakers (16-18) aim to snap a five-game losing streak with a Tuesday evening contest at Houston (10-24), the front end of a back-to-back set that concludes in Memphis on Wednesday. L.A. beat the Rockets twice in a row back on Oct. 31 (95-85) and Nov. 2 (119-117). The game tips at 5:00 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 4:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

BATTLE FOR THE BALL

One thing the Lakers and Rockets likely wish they didn’t have in common for this season? Too many turnovers. The Rockets rank last, and the Lakers 26th, in turnover percentage thus far, with Houston coughing it up 17.2 percent of the time, and the Lakers 15.4. Turnovers were definitely the story of the first meeting, with the Rockets committing 25 to L.A.’s 12. Ditto for the second Lakers win, when it was a 24-17 margin.

Things haven’t gotten better lately for either team from a turnover perspective, as the Lakers have averaged 16.2 turnovers (28th), and the Rockets 16.4 (29th) during L.A.’s five-game losing streak.

Keep an eye on the turnover battle in Texas, as it could go a long way towards determining the winner.

STANLEY JOHNSON’S DEBUT

A bright holiday light in L.A.’s Christmas Day loss to Brooklyn was the play of Stanley Johnson, up with the team thanks to the NBA’s hardship exception. The Lakers have been lacking a big, athletic wing, and the 6’6’’, 242-pound Johnson made his presence felt. A vet of 371 NBA games for the Raptors, Pelicans and Pistons, the 25-year-old L.A. native most recently played six games for the South Bay Lakers (15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals).

“I was in quarantine a day ago, like 36 hours ago, I took a five-hour flight to get here, I barely had any time to do anything, and they throw me in the game and play a lot of minutes,” said Johnson after the game. “I’m just, one, blessed and grateful to even be here right now, just trying to learn as much as I can and be useful as much as I can.”

A star at Mater Dei high school in Santa Ana, Johnson went to Arizona for one year before being drafted 8th overall by Detroit in 2015. He’s struggled with his shot throughout his NBA career, shooting 37.5 percent and 29.8 percent from three, but his defense is legit.

“I like to say that I can play defense at a high level, but I got to be smarter with the fouls,” he said after being whistled for five fouls, many of which came defending James Harden. “I’m very confident in that part of my game. I’ve been doing that for a while and it’s pretty strong.”

His debut in Purple and Gold was special, and he should have an additional chance to show what he can do against Houston and Memphis.

“Coming where I come from, I think this is something, when you think about basketball for me, this is something that helped me fall in love with basketball was watching the Lakers,” he said. “I think being able to play for the Lakers and on this day, it’s a special day for the NBA, it’s something I’ll remember for a long time.”

WESTBROOK AT THE RIM

Several things went wrong for the Lakers as they fell behind Brooklyn by 20 points entering the fourth quarter on Christmas. But one in particular was Russell Westbrook being unable to get many shots to fall at the rim.

Westbrook, who’s made 144 of 268 layup attempts on the season (53.7 percent), was just 4 of 15 at the rim against the Nets, plus 0 for 5 on jump shots outside of the paint.

“You process and move on,” said Westbrook. “There will be nights where you don’t make shots, but for many years, my game is not predicated on if I miss or make shots. I do other things to impact, winning, impact the game.”

Westbrook is so explosive to the rim that he doesn’t always slow down on the release, and he’s missed his fair share of layups over the course of his career. But his attacking the paint remains a net positive for his teams, as the defense has to account for him, and offensive rebounding opportunities open up due to his forays. Of course, he doesn’t have the efficiency of LeBron James, but few do. LeBron has made 90 of 133 layups this season (67.7 percent), and is shooting 76.7 percent in the restricted area.

Both Westbrook and LeBron should be able to get to, and finish at, Houston’s rim. The Rockets rank just 24th in the NBA in paint points allowed. L.A., however, are actually worse, currently 27th in the league (48.6), in another area of interest alongside the aforementioned turnovers.