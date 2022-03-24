Three Things to Know: Lakers at Pelicans - 3/27/22

The Lakers (31-42) are in New Orleans (31-43) for a matchup between two teams currently in line to play against one another in the nine vs. 10 play-in game, and this game – plus another in April – could go a long way towards determining home court advantage. The game tips at 4 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

BUILDING ENERGY

While the Lakers lost at home to Philly on Wednesday, they played with spirit for the entire ball game, which was an encouraging sign to coach Frank Vogel. Especially since it built off a solid road trip in which they played well for 11 of the final 12 quarters, winning at Toronto and Cleveland, and barely missing a W at Washington.

“We’re making progress … we’re continuing to grow,” said Vogel. “We’re proud of the effort and the fight. I feel good about where we’re going, where our direction is, and where we’re going to be nine games from now.”

“Figuring out how we’re supposed to play,” added Russell Westbrook, who had 24 points with nine boards and eight assists against Philly. “And when we do that, regardless of who’s on the floor, we have a chance to win.”

After Anthony Davis went down just before the All-Star break with his second injury of the season, the Lakers had been struggling to sustain energy for full games. Among the players keying the improved energy have been Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel, whose athleticism and length at the three and four represent a considerable step up from earlier-used lineups.

In a 123-95 loss to New Orleans on Feb. 27, Johnson played just 12 minutes, and Gabriel was not with the team. Instead, Trevor Ariza started (11 minutes) and DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington combined for 32 minutes off the bench. Only Ellington has seen limited minutes in the last several games.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are playing largely the same rotation, with Ingram (who went for 19 points, eight assists, five boards and two steals in 31 minutes as a +29) the major question mark with a hamstring injury.

PLAY-IN TO THE PLAY-IN?

Sunday’s game against the Pelicans may end up having a big impact upon the ultimate result of L.A.’s season.

“It’s a game we definitely want to win,” said Westbrook. “It’s going to be a playoff-type atmosphere for us, definitely must-win, I believe, for us.”

L.A. have eight games to play after this matchup, including a rematch against New Orleans, in L.A., on April 1. And if Davis doesn’t return on this three-game trip, that Pelicans rematch is L.A.’s next game, at Crypto.com Arena, marking his next opportunity to get on the court.

In short, the Lakers need to win both to clinch the tiebreaker over New Orleans.

L.A.’s schedule is more difficult than that of New Orleans, as six of their seven opponents outside of New Orleans are all Western playoff teams (DAL, UTA, DEN [twice], PHX, GSW), with an April 8 game vs. OKC their lone lottery-bound opponent.

NOP, on the other hand, faces only three teams currently in the playoff mix (LAC, MEM and GSW), with three games against lottery teams. San Antonio, meanwhile, is only 1.5 games back of the Lakers, and 1.0 games back of New Orleans after beating the Pelicans on Saturday afternoon.

REST AND REHABILITATION FOR LEBRON

After playing three games in four nights, and flying back across the country on Monday night, LeBron James missed Wednesday’s contest against Philly due to the sore knee that’s been bothering him since last January.

The good news: he’ll have five full days in between the last game he played (Monday at CLE) and Sunday’s contest at NOP, thanks to a three-day gap in the schedule, with LAL off Thursday, Friday and Saturday in terms of games.

L.A. did practice on Friday, but neither LeBron nor Talen Horton-Tucker, who’s been battling an ankle injury, did much. Vogel did say that he’s hopeful both will be available against the Pelicans.

Frank Vogel he’s hopeful that both LeBron and THT will play on Sunday, but they’re day-to-day and will be evaluated before the game. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 25, 2022

LeBron was nothing short of spectacular in the three games leading up to that Philly game he missed, posting the following lines:

@ TOR: 36 points, nine boards, seven assists, two blocks, three turnovers

@ WAS: 38 points*, 10 boards, six assists, two turnovers

@ CLE: 38 points, 10 boards, 12 assists, one block, one steal, three turnovers

There’s no reason to expect any less production against the Pelicans, as LeBron will come in as rested as he’s likely to for any game of the final stretch.