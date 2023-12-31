Three Things to Know: Lakers at Pelicans 12-31-23

The Lakers (17-16) are in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans (18-14) for the first time since L.A.’s 133-89 mashing of NOP in the IST Semifinals. The game tips off at 4:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

MILLIMETER IN MINNESOTA

The Lakers arrived at the team hotel in New Orleans at about 3:20 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, which would have been mentally taxing enough had they not suffered a defeat at the hands of the Timberwolves, one that was cemented perhaps because of a millimeter, when LeBron James was ruled to have had his toe on the line on a potential game-tying three with 2.3 seconds to go in a game.

The Lakers, who'd led by as many as 11 in the first half, were down seven with just 35 seconds to play. But LeBron converted an and-1 layup with 31 seconds to play, and Austin Reaves sank an incredibly-ill-advised technical free throw called on Jaden McDaniels after he fouled LeBron, to make it a one-possession game.



L.A. then got a stop, leading to the transition push that resulted in LeBron's pull-up jumper that he thought was a triple, but was ruled a two by the ref on the floor, and not overturned by the replay center.



"It's obviously a three," said LeBron. "Stevie Wonder could see that, champ."



Certainly, there were other reasons the Lakers lost that game. They managed to convert just 37 of 88 shots on the evening (42.0%), including 7 of 24 3’s (29.2%), which mitigated the advantages they gained in turnovers (10 to Minnesota's 19) and at the foul line (25 makes to Minnesota’s 20). L.A. also had a 7-4 edge on the offensive glass until a 4-0 4th Q for the Wolves.



They'll have to recover quickly, with about as little rest as you can get on an NBA back-to-back due to the long flight down the Mississippi River.

PELICANS SURELY SEEKING REVENGE

New Orleans already has a major rest advantage having been off on Saturday evening while the Lakers battled Minnesota down to the final buzzer. They'll also have the motivation of being blown off the basketball court by L.A. on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.

While the Pelicans hung around through the first quarter, LAL steamrolled their castle from the second quarter on, racing to a 133-89 final margin that showed off the power of LeBron and AD plus a cast of supportive talent playing at its peak.

L.A., down one after 12 minutes, outscored NOP by 14 in the 2nd Q, before a 43-17 storming in the third quarter. LeBron scored 30 points with eight assists and no turnovers in three quarters of work, while Davis again controlled the paint on both sides of the basketball, amassing 15 boards, two blocks, two steals and five assists. Austin Reaves pitched in 17 points off the bench, plus seven assists.

LeBron took on the challenge of defending Zion Williamson, and flummoxed the young big man by playing well off him to encourage the jumper, and then drawing two charges in the first half when Zion tried to get to the rim. Williamson finished with just 13 points and two rebounds in 26 minutes.

Other starters were similarly limited as few even played in the fourth quarter, and they’ll be licking their collective chops to offer a better showing, particularly in their home gym, and in the place from which Davis was traded.

L.A. will have to be crisp in terms of execution and precision to counter the physical and emotional advantages New Orleans surely has in this circumstance.

DAVIS CONTINUES PATH OF DESTRUCTION

Speaking of advantages, Anthony Davis has been on quite a tear, culminating in a 33-point, 17-rebound, 8-assist, 4-steal, 2-block display in Minnesota. He hit 12 of 17 shots and 8 of 10 free throws when his teammates struggled to convert around him, and repeatedly provided advantage on both ends of the court.

In 13 December games, he’s averaging 29.3 points, 12.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 steals and just 1.7 turnovers, shooting 55.4% from the field and 47.4% from three, plus 76.3% at the foul line.

And that doesn’t include his IST Championship performance for the ages: 41 points, 20 boards, 5 assists and 4 blocks against Indiana.

To zoom in more closely on the defensive side of the ball, we looked at some numbers comparing him and Rudy Gobert, the current betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year, whom AD faced off against on Saturday:

Davis (NBA Rank) Gobert

Rebounds: 12.4 (1st) 12.0 (4th)

Blocks: 2.5 (5th) 2.2 (6th)

Rim % Allowed: 49.1 (1st) 50.2% (3rd) [Minimum 190 shots defended]

Contested Shots: 12.7 (4th) 11.3. (10th)

Contested 3’s: 3.4 (5th) 1.6 (168th)

Contested Rebounds: 5.9 (2nd) 4.3 (7th)

Guarding Post Ups: 93rd % 66th %

Opponent FG% Diff: -4.1 (14th) -5.7 (7th)

Contested 2’s: 9.2 (6th) 9.7 (2nd)

Box Outs: 2.2 (11th) 2.8 (5th)

After the Minnesota game, where Davis had 33-17-8-4-2 to Gobert's 13-13-2-1, I asked Jarred Vanderbilt about AD's defense.