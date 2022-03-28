Three Things to Know: Lakers at Mavericks - 3/29/22

The Lakers (31-43) are coming off a crucial loss to the Pelicans Sunday night. With five of the last eight remaining games on the road, L.A. will look to pick up a victory in Dallas when they face the Mavericks (46-29). Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before the game:

BRON AND AD UPDATE

Early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, LeBron James twisted his left ankle after landing on the foot of Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes. He remained in the game and finished the night with 39 points on 14-of-27 from the field (7-of-13 from three) in a game-high 42 minutes.

LeBron James went down after rolling his left ankle but he's up and will try to continue. pic.twitter.com/80KfTrA1aE — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 27, 2022

After the game, James limped to his postgame media session and described the sore ankle as, “horrible.”

“I have no idea how I finished the game,” James said. “I didn’t want to come out. I understood how big of a game it was for us…I just lost all explosiveness, so a lot of my game tonight was played on the perimeter after that…I couldn’t really get into the lane like I would have loved to.”

LeBron is listed as doubtful but will be evaluated prior to tonight’s game.

For the first time since his foot injury (Feb. 16), Anthony Davis completed his first full practice with the team yesterday. This is a positive sign of progression and AD is listed as doubtful for tonight’s contest.

“We’re at a point now where it’s about how he responds to that and the level of soreness he has coming out of his first live work,” Frank Vogel said. “He’s got to get his legs under him. That’s the biggest thing. You have to be more cautious with the return to play, because if you throw him out there and he doesn’t have his wind, then the injury becomes compromised, or you overcompensate in certain ways.”

WITHOUT THE DUO

There have been three occasions this season the Lakers have played without Bron and AD in the lineup:

- Jan. 28 at Charlotte (loss 117-114)

- March 7 at San Antonio (loss 117-110)

- March 23 vs Philadelphia (loss 126-121)

While each contest has resulted in a Lakers loss, the margin of defeat is the most telling statistic. L.A. has lost all three games by a combined 15 points, and that’s with two of the league’s best watching from the sideline.

Stepping up in the absence of their fellow teammates has been the combination of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. Russ has averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the three contests, while Melo has averaged 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 32 minutes per game.

During Sunday’s postgame, when asked if he felt the season could go a different way, if LeBron and, especially, AD were healthy for the majority of the season, Westbrook noted that he’s, “accustomed to playing the cards that you’re dealt.”

“AD is getting himself back and hopefully we get him back sooner than later,” Westbrook said. “Health is the most important part of anybody in this game and making sure that he’s [AD] healthy is important. I kind of take whatever we have and try to use it to the best of my ability to make us a better team.”

DATA ON DALLAS

The Mavericks enter tonight the winners of six of their last seven home games and a 10-4 record in the month of March. They’re currently holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings by a slim margin over Utah (one game back) and Denver (one and a half games back) and only trail third place Golden State by two games.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavs in virtually every traditional category (excluding blocks) and has played extremely well since he last faced the Lakers. In those 11 games between meetings, the Slovenian guard has averaged 29.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. On top of that, he has registered a double-double in six of those games, including his last three games (39 DD2 on the season - tied-for 7th).

In addition to Doncic, trade deadline pickup Spencer Dinwiddie has found a better rhythm since coming over from Brooklyn. Through 17 games played, the So-Cal native is currently second on the team in scoring (17.4 points) and third in assists (4.1).

The two teams have split the previous two meetings, with the visitors winning on both occasions by a margin of five points or fewer. Expect another wire-to-wire contest with both teams looking to grab a win on their playoff push.