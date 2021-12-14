Three Things to Know: Lakers at Mavericks - 12/15/21

The Lakers (15-13) are on a two-game winning streak for the fifth time this season. They’ll face the Dallas Mavericks (14-13) for the first of their three-game road trip. Catch the game at 4:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s contest:

COVID AND INJURIES

There has been a significant Covid-19 surge throughout the NBA over the last week, forcing the league to postpone games due to rules and for the sake of player safety.

Specifically for the Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, and Malik Monk were placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the Mavs. THT had one of his better games, recording 19 points, six steals and three assists against Orlando.

Howard and Horton-Tucker did not travel with the team to Dallas.



Monk was on the flight, however. The Lakers are making arrangements to get him back to Los Angeles safely. https://t.co/yk0r6XWbcp — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 15, 2021

In addition to dealing with Covid, both L.A. and Dallas are experiencing their fair share of injuries to some of their big stars.

For Dallas, Luka Doncic has missed the last two games due to a lingering ankle injury and is listed as out against Los Angeles. Doncic ranks in the top-10 in points (25.6 / 9th) and assists (8.5 / 4th) per game.

Additionally, Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) and Sterling Brown (foot) are both out and will miss the action this evening.

Anthony Davis has missed the last two games due to left knee soreness but is currently listed as probable for tonight’s matchup.

LeBron James continues to keep a watchful eye on his abdomen but is listed as probable.

THE KING IS HEATING UP

Whether it’s been injuries or a suspension, LeBron has not been able to play more than four games in a row. That was until this past Sunday when he played in his fifth consecutive game for the first time this season.

In those five games, LBJ is averaging 27.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists in addition to 1.5 blocks and almost 2.0 steals in 29 minutes. He has also shot 60.0% or higher in three out of the five games and has recorded two, triple-doubles and one double-double.

Frank Vogel commented on LeBron’s play over the last week and how his impact has affected the team as whole.

“He was spectacular again,” Vogel said during the postgame on Sunday. “He’s finding joy through hustle and how it’s really fun to pour it all out there on the floor. The effort that he’s playing with is inspiring our whole group. Our team is playing extremely hard and defending and running the floor. Bron is leading the charge in all of those things, and he was terrific again tonight.”

For his efforts, James was named Western Conference Player of the Week where he averaged 28.3 points (60.8 FG% & 41.7 3P%), 8.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks to lead the Lakers to a 3-1 week. It is LeBron’s NBA-record 65th career weekly award.

Western Conference Player of the Week, and had fun while doing it pic.twitter.com/HrEwXcMpCG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 13, 2021

THE ABSURD THIRD

What was once a sore subject has now become the topic of conversation. That being the third quarter. Over the last 10 games, the Lakers have won eight of the last 10 third quarters and have outscored their opponent 306-218 (averaging 30.6 points per third quarter).

During Sunday’s contest against Orlando, L.A. trailed by four at the half and after Wendell Carter Jr. hit his second free throw at the 10:55 mark, the Lakers went on to score 23 unanswered points, good for the longest scoring run of the season.

Additionally, Los Angeles held Orlando to just 10 points on 8.7 percent shooting (2-23 FG) during the third frame. It was the worst shooting percentage by a Lakers opponent in a single frame since Dec. 14, 1999, against the LA Clippers (.056, 1-18 FG, second quarter).

On Nov. 23, the Lakers were dead last in opponent third quarter points per game (30.8) and 24th in third quarter points per game (25.2) Since then, they have improved in both departments, now 22nd in opponent third quarter PPG (27.6) and 13th in third quarter PPG (27.1). They have also improved their third quarter margin from -5.6 (24th on Nov. 23) to -0.9 (19th on Dec 15).