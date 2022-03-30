Three Things to Know: Lakers at Jazz - 3/31/22

The Lakers (31-44) are clinging to the 10th seed in the West as the San Antonio Spurs are sitting just a half game behind them. Tonight, the Purple and Gold will look to sweep the season series over the Utah Jazz (45-31). Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before the game:

TURN THE PAGE

The Purple and Gold were on the wrong side of back-to-back halves in their last two games.

Sunday in New Orleans, the Lakers held a 20-point halftime lead before the Pelicans completed a 67-39 second half to snag the eight-point win.

In Tuesday’s loss to Dallas, the Lakers were gutted by a surging Mavericks team, who posted 82 points in the first half of their 18-point win.

Those two halves represented the worst points differential, minus-54, over a two-half span for the Lakers in the shot clock era.

“We just didn’t execute well enough and play with enough toughness, IQ, intelligence, focus, and fight,” Frank Vogel said in Tuesday’s postgame. “So, not acceptable and just a poor performance across the board. Coaches, players, everybody.”

RUSS IN RHYTHM

In a season that has been anything but standard for Russell Westbrook, the veteran guard has been able to turn up his game of late.

In the first 11 games after the All-Star break (Feb. 25 to March 16), Westbrook was shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from three.

On March 18 in Toronto, Russ knocked down a game-tying three that sent the contest into overtime. The Lakers utilized the shift in momentum and promptly stole the win to break a three-game skid.

Since then, Westbrook has found himself in a decent groove over the last six games. Including the win over the Raptors, Russ is averaging 21.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and is shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Westbrook is scoring on 74.1 percent of his shots less than five feet from the rim; a mark that stood at 54.2 percent before the All-Star break.

During the span, Westbrook moved past Elgin Baylor (32nd), Dwayne Wade (31st), and Adrian Dantley (30th) on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and propelled himself into the top-30 (23,207 points and counting).

Tonight, Russell Westbrook has passed Dwyane Wade (31st) and Adrian Dantley (30th) on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/kvXr8fy5FQ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 28, 2022

LAST FIVE

The Lakers and Jazz enter tonight’s contest a combined 1-9 in the last 10 games played (1-4 and 0-5 in their last five, respectively). While the Jazz are comfortably in a playoff position, the losses for the Lake Show are hurting their chances of even making it into the play-in round.

During their five-game losing streak, Utah has scored the third-fewest points (103.8), has the third-lowest free throw percentage (73.1), is dead last in assists per game (20.4), and has lost by a margin of 12.4 points.

The Lakers, however, have scored the fifth-most points (117.8) and have the fourth-best FG percentage (51.7) through their last five, which includes two games without both LeBron and AD.

This season, the Lakers have undefeated records against Cleveland (2-0), Detroit (2-0), Orlando (2-0), and Utah (2-0).

In the two wins over the Jazz, the Lakers have made comebacks in the fourth quarter. In the combined final frames, L.A. has outscored Utah, 64-39 (a plus-25 margin) with the biggest difference in both comebacks being the play of LeBron James.

James has scored 58 total points in the two games and scored 23 points of that total in the fourth quarters combined. LBJ will a non-factor tonight, as he was given team permission to return to Los Angeles to have his ankle evaluated further.