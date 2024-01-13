Three Things to Know: Lakers at Jazz 1-13-24

The Lakers (19-20) are in Salt Lake City for the first time this season to face a surging Jazz (20-20) squad that has won four games in a row, and eight of 10. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

INJURY UPDATE

For the first time since Dec. 31 at New Orleans, Rui Hachimura is not on the injury report, and has been cleared to return from the calf strain that he suffered in the first quarter of that loss to the Pelicans. It’s good news for the Lakers, who’ve had their Japanese forward available for only 25 games, the 10th most on the team. LAL have missed Hachimura, who is second on the team in total plus/minus at +44 on the season.

The only player with a higher plus/minus is D’Angelo Russell, at +55. D-Lo is questionable to play at Utah due to a right knee contusion suffered in L.A.’s home loss to Phoenix on Thursday evening. Russell did remain on the court after a collision to the knee in the second half, however. The Lakers really struggled without him in the previous three games he missed, consecutive losses to New Orleans, Miami and Memphis, before he returned for wins against the Clippers and Raptors prior to the loss to Phoenix.

Cam Reddish is the other question mark. After playing the first eight minutes of the game, he managed only 35 seconds in the second quarter, and sat out the second half with left knee soreness. Darvin Ham opted to start the second half with Jarred Vanderbilt, who would be the expected starter if Reddish isn’t able to play in Utah.

GOOD MUSIC

After a 3-game losing streak dropped Utah to 8-16, near the bottom of the Western Conference in a season that looked like another for their long-term rebuild, they’ve found something quickly. The Jazz have won 13 games in the last month, tying the Celtics and Clippers for the most wins in the league, and eight more games than L.A.’s eight.

How are they doing it? They’ve been impressively balanced, ranking 10th in offense and 10th in defense, sharing the ball well to rank with in assist percentage, and perhaps most uniquely, ranking second in offensive rebounding percentage (33.3%). The Jazz crash the offensive glass from the first minute, figuring that they’ll be able to create more chances to score than they’ll give up in transition, and it’s a theory that’s proven right thus far.

The other way they’re beating teams is by using a different strategy with lineups, by not starting all of their best players. They’re starting Kris Dunn, Colin Sexton, Simon Fontecchio, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, but it’s been players that come off the bench making some of the biggest impact.

Walker Kessler, who started much of last season is a +8.6 in the last month, off the pine. Jordan Clarkson, long their sixth man who often closes, is a +8.0. Keyonte George, a rookie who started earlier in the season, is +6.0, leaving their best player, Markkanen, as the primary starter with a strong plus/minus of +5.5.

Utah scores 38.7% of its points from its bench, second only to Indiana (40.0%).

The Jazz are on the second night of a back-to-back, but they did get to rest most of their key players in the fourth quarter as they beat Toronto handily, 145-113.

OFFENSIVE GLASS VS. TRANSITION D

A debate inside NBA analytics circles has centered around the benefit of crashing the glass, vs. the downside of being weaker in transition, with more and more teams trusting numbers that suggest it’s worth the risk to crash. As mentioned earlier, Utah is 2nd in the NBA in offensive rebound rate in the last month, and they’re up to 16.7 second chance points per game, second only to the Knicks (16.9). The Lakers, meanwhile, get the fewest second chance points per game in the NBA, at 9.9.

In fact, the Lakers are averaging the fewest second chance points per game by any team since the 2011-12 Boston Celtics (9.9), via SportRadar.

The flip side of crashing the glass is potentially giving up more points in transition, where Utah ranks 29th in fast break points allowed, giving up 16.7 per game. But, the Lakers give up 15.7 per game, ranking 25th.