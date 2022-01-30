Three Things to Know: Lakers at Hawks - 1/30/22

The Lakers (24-26) put up a gutsy effort in a loss to Charlotte on Friday despite not having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Malik Monk. Tomorrow, they will close out their Grammy road trip with a matinee contest against the Atlanta Hawks (23-25). Tipoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tomorrow’s game:

HEALTH UPDATES

The Lakers will be without LeBron James for the third-straight game as the Laker All-Star has been dealing with left knee soreness since Tuesday’s game in Brooklyn. LBJ did take part in the early warmups prior to Friday’s game but stayed out of uniform after he and the training staff determined it was a no go.

Anthony Davis is questionable with right wrist soreness while Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Russell Westbrook (right knee soreness) are probable.

The news of Monk bodes well for the matchup against the Hawks. In their Jan. 7 meeting back in L.A., Monk scored a season-high 29 points and went 7-of-12 from beyond the arc.

On Atlanta’s side of things, All-Star guard Trae Young (right hip soreness) and De’Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) are listed as questionable.

STEPPING UP

Without three of their key contributors, the battle-tested Lakers pushed the Hornets to the bitter end and almost came away with a miraculous comeback in Friday’s game.

Russell Westbrook led the rally but had a rough start in the first half (scored five points on 1-of-3 from the field). Westbrook went on to score 30 points (11-of-18) in the second half, scored 11 of the last 13 Laker points, and was inches away from hitting the game-winning three as time expired.

“At that point, the hottest guy in the gym has the ball in his hands ready to make a play,” Frank Vogel said. “I had no problem with the shot he took. He was 3-of-6 from three in the second half and we went for the win. He knocks that down we’re talking about one hell of a win.”

Westbrook became the first Laker with a 30-point half since Kobe Bryant scored 38 points in the second half of his final game.

Off the bench, Carmelo Anthony contributed to the Lakers attempt at a comeback finishing with 19 points and team best +20.

“I thought we did a great job of staying within the game, fighting back, clawing back, and not just settling in,” Anthony said. “We picked our pace up and had to match their intensity. That third quarter is when we found a groove, Russ got it going and it was a different energy.”

HOT HAWKS

Even with their sub .500 record, Atlanta is playing some of its best basketball this season and find themselves riding a six-game winning streak for the second time this season (first occurred from Nov. 14 – Nov. 26 when they won seven straight).

Prior to those seven wins in a row, Atlanta had lost 9-of-13 games to open the season. Similarly, to their current streak, the Hawks had a 4-11 record in their previous 15 games before winning six in a row.

During the streak, Atlanta has outscored their opponent 707-631, have won by an average margin of 12.6 points, and have found majority of success during the middle frames (+80 in the second and third quarters combined).

Trae Young has been at the forefront of the Hawks recent success, having scored 20-plus points in five of the six games (30-plus points in three of those games) and has consistently utilized the pick and roll to his advantage.

Young leads the league in points per game (13.5) and field goal attempts (11.4), and second in frequency (53.9%) as the ball handler coming out of the pick and roll. As a team, Atlanta is second in the league in pick and roll frequency (23.3%), points per game (22.9), and field goal attempts (19.9).

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lakers are seventh in the league in terms of opponent field goal percentage on pick and roll plays (opponents are shooting 40.4%).