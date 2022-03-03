Three Things to Know: Lakers at Clippers - 3/3/22

The Lakers (27-34) face the Clippers (33-31) on Thursday evening for a road game at Crypto.com Arena, with LAL suddenly 4.5 games back of LAC. While the Clippers have won four straight, including a final-minute win over the Lakers last week, LAL have lost three in a row. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. Pacific on TNT, with the Spectrum SportsNet pregame show starting at 6:00 p.m.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

NEW BLOOD

The Lakers made two roster moves on Tuesday morning, signing D.J. Augustin (releasing DeAndre Jordan) and two-way player Wenyen Gabriel (waiving Sekou Doumbouya). Both new players practiced on Wednesday afternoon.

Afterwards, Vogel said both are expected to be available for Thursday’s matchup against the Clippers, should he choose to use them.

Augustin on the Lakers: “I had a few other teams calling me … but when the Lakers call … you think about the history, the championships … Kobe … Magic (and so many others). I would have regretted not jumping on the opportunity.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 2, 2022

Augustin then relayed his excitement to be joining the franchise, and spoke about his familiarity with Vogel, having played under him in Orlando. That should help Augustin’s adjustment to L.A.’s terminology, while his jump shot (38.0 percent career 3-point shooter) should translate nicely.

Gabriel spoke of several connections he has on the team, including college teammate at Kentucky Malik Monk, and alum, Anthony Davis. He also played with Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony in Portland, where he had some impactful minutes facing the Lakers in Round 1 of the 2020 playoffs. He added that he hopes his on-court energy can be contagious, and that he sees his skillset fitting in nicely with L.A.’s needs.

SUSTAINING PACE

With a healthy Davis, the Lakers can be effective regardless of what type of lineup they’re playing, and at what pace, thanks to his ability to impact the rim on both ends of the floor.

Without him, they have much less margin for error. They’ve gone back and forth with various groupings, including bigger units with Dwight Howard at center, but they more often play with smaller ones featuring LeBron James in the middle. In that alignment, they have a better ability to push pace, and keep defenses from loading up on LeBron in the half court. It’s also a necessity with Russell Westbrook on the court, as he’s more impactful in transition than in the half court, particularly when his shot isn’t falling (36.3 percent shooting in February).

On the season, the Lakers do rank fifth in pace (100.32), and when getting up and down quickly, they have more success on offense. They did so in the first three quarters against Dallas, going for 17 fast break points. Yet in the fourth quarter, the Lakers slowed things down, failed to score in transition, and managed only 17 points, including just four in the final seven minutes of action.

“I thought our best pace was really to start the game,” said Frank Vogel. “The first six minutes we had some stretches where we ran the ball well in fourth, but not enough, especially down the stretch. We got to get stops. I think our defense overall was better in the second half. I don’t know if you can do a better job on Luka [Doncic] than we did tonight with 25 points, 0-for-5 from three and 9-for-21 overall. Thought our guys really competed, our helpers really competed, but yeah that stretch down in crunch time where they scored a few buckets in a row and were taking the ball out. So, not good enough.”

“We missed shots,” added LeBron. “Pretty much we missed shots. [Carmelo Anthony] had a wide open three from the right wing. Malik [Monk] had two missed layups. I had a rough step back, missed jumper from the right wing, right elbow where I had just made one before. We literally missed shots. You can execute, you can run the best play of all time but you still have to make the ball; the ball has to go in. We didn’t make enough shots.”

PRIOR MATCHUPS

The Lakers and Clippers have played three times this season, and somehow, the Lakers have lost all three times … by a combined eight points:

Dec. 3: 119-115

Feb. 3: 111-110

Feb. 25: 105-102

On Dec. 3, LAL were within one with 2:15 to play, before the Clippers hit three threes in the final 1:12 to seal it. On Feb. 3, the Lakers led multiple times in the final two minutes, including by two with 28.1 seconds to play (Malik Monk three) and by one with 12.5 to play (Anthony Davis alley-oop dunk), before Davis saw a potential buzzer-beater go halfway down, before cruelly popping out. Last week’s contest saw LAC take a 1-point lead with 29 seconds to play on a Marcus Morris jumper. Westbrook missed a six-foot attempt moments later, and the resulting loose ball saw the refs take eight-and-a-half minutes to overturn the call on the floor and give the ball to the Clippers. L.A. had another chance to win, but Anthony missed a deep three with four seconds left.

Needless to say, those results have made a considerable difference in the standings, basically representing the difference between the two teams this season.

In addition to their last win against the Lakers, the Clippers have won three straight games all against the Rockets in a scheduling oddity, including back-to-back wins at Houston on Sunday and Tuesday.