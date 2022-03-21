Three Things to Know: Lakers at Cavaliers - 3/21/22

The Lakers (30-41) are in Cleveland (41-30) for the conclusion of a four-game road trip against the Cavs at 4 p.m. Pacific, Monday night on Spectrum SportsNet. LAL are coming off a tough loss at Washington on Saturday, following a win at Toronto on the previous evening.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

LEBRON’S SCORING ACHIEVEMENT

In the second quarter of L.A.’s Saturday evening game at Washington, LeBron James did this:

In the process, the all-time scoring list currently looks as such:

1) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387

2) LeBron James: 36,947

3) Karl Malone: 36,928

4) Kobe Bryant: 33,643

5) Michael Jordan: 32,292

It took LeBron fewer games than may have been expected to catch Malone this season, as he’s upped his scoring average from 25.0 points per game last year, to 29.8 this campaign, which impressively has him tied with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for No. 1 on the scoring list. He’s certainly taken advantage of L.A.’s playing smaller more often, which has produced the kind of open paint that makes him even more difficult to contain, especially when he’s knocking down a career-high 2.8 threes per game over the top of the defense.

LeBron is now 1,440 points behind Kareem, and if he maintains his scoring average for this season through the final 11 games of this regular season, that gap would shrink to about 1,110. Carrying over to next season, if LeBron continues to average around 30 points per game, he’d catch Kareem in 37 games. If he went back to his 2020-21 average of 25.0 points, it would take him about 44 games to become the most prolific scorer in NBA history.

SEVEN QUARTERS

The Lakers were 14 minutes away from pulling off their best stretch of basketball in weeks, as they defeated a tough Toronto team in Canada with consistently strong play throughout the game, and then led the Wizards by 14 points late in the third quarter.

With 2:38 to play in that third period, Carmelo Anthony hit a three from LeBron James to put the Lakers up 97-83. The Wizards called time out, and LeBron took a seat. When play resumed: Washington hit a three (2:27); L.A. missed two shots and got a shot clock violation (1:57); L.A. traveled (1:38); Washington hit a layup (1:16); LAL missed a layup (1:00); Washington got a put-back dunk (52.3); LAL hit a jumper (40.0); and the Wizards beat the buzzer with a three. All of a sudden, it was 99-93.

That momentum helped carry Washington to a victory, as Kristaps Porzingis came in and hit 6 of 7 shots – many of them jumpers over the top of L.A. defenders, after he’d converted just 3 of 10 shots in the first three quarters – to lead the way. After the game, LeBron James pointed to L.A.’s season-long issue of lacking consistency of play, something that didn’t come out at Toronto, but finally reared its head late against the Wizards.

Of course, a major reason for that lack of consistency has been L.A.’s inability to keep its best players on the court, most recently with Anthony Davis out since Feb. 16. The open question is: can his return, whenever it comes, stabilize the Lakers enough to allow for the salvaging of the season?

CLEVELAND’S CAMPAIGN

Last season, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the NBA, going 22-50 to finish 13th in the Eastern Conference. However, they did get the No. 3 overall pick for their troubles, and took Evan Mobley out of USC. Mobley, the Rookie of the Year favorite, has been fantastic for the Cavs, combining with Jarrett Allen to transform Cleveland’s defense from No. 25 last season, all the way up to No. 4 this year.

Allen is currently out with a fractured finger, but Mobley continues to shine. He’s averaging 15.2 points on 50.5 percent shooting, 8.3 boards, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (seventh in the NBA), while ranking fifth in defensive win shares, thanks to an Anthony-Davis like ability to both protect the rim, and move his feet on the perimeter on switches.

Cleveland has struggled some since the All-Star break relative to their blistering start to the season, going 6-6 to fall to sixth in tightly-packed East, but they have won three of their last four home games, beating LAC, DEN and DET and losing to PHI. That’s let them maintain their current spot of 6th in the East, at 11 games over .500.

The Cavs have suffered some tough injuries this season, with guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio both going out for the season, but Darius Garland has shined in their absence. The first-time All-Star is averaging 21.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting and 37.5 percent from three, with 8.5 assists (sixth in the NBA) and 1.2 steals, while ranking fourth in free throw percentage (90.4 percent).

L.A. will need to find an answer for Cleveland’s young one-two punch for a good chance to win on Monday night.