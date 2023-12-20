Three Things to Know: Lakers at Bulls 12-20-23

The Lakers (15-12) are in Chicago to take on the Bulls (11-17) for the first time this season. The game tips off at 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

VINCENT AND VANDERBILT

Before the season started, the Lakers expected a lot from both Jarred Vanderbilt – their most versatile defender outside of Anthony Davis – and Gabe Vincent, their biggest offseason acquisition. Unfortunately, both have dealt with injury woes throughout the season, with Vanderbilt appearing in seven games, and Vincent four.

But for the first time since October 30, Vincent is listed as “probable” to play, and looks to be ready to return to the court in Chicago.

Vincent struggled to find a shooting rhythm in his small sample size of games to start the , but showed his all-around value with strong point-of-attack defense from the point guard spot that’s otherwise lacking on the roster. His return will provide another element on both ends of the floor, and let the Lakers get closer to really figuring out what they have.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt returned from a left heel injury suffered on Oct. 7 in the preseason opener on Dec. 2, playing 14 minutes at Houston. The most he’s played since then is 17 minutes at San Antonio on Dec. 13, and he’s attempted only 11 total shots, towards five points, focusing more on the defensive end of the court, and the glass (4.2 boards in 14.3 minutes).

After LAL’s loss against the Knicks, Vanderbilt acknowledged that he’s still dealing with soreness in his heel, and has yet to really feel like himself. Last season when healthy, Vanderbilt averaged 7.1 points, 6.7 boards and 1.1 steals in 24.3 minutes, while typically taking on the most difficult perimeter challenge of the matchup. He and the Lakers are both hopeful that he’ll find his way back to full health sooner than later.

REAVES RISING

After a slow start to the 2023-24 season coming off a terrific playoff run and impressive performance for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup over the summer, Austin Reaves is looking more like … Austin Reaves.

Month PPG FG% 3PFG% APG October: 10.0 33.3% 25.0% 2.5 November: 14.4 49.4% 33.3% 5.5 December: 19.1 48.4% 43.8% 5.0

This discrepancy matches what Reaves produced last season, as his role vastly increased after the All-Star break, and he was given the basketball more to make plays for himself and others.

2022-23 PPG FG% 3PFG% APG Pre All-Star: 10.5 49.1% 37.2% 2.2 Post All-Star: 17.6 57.8% 44.3% 5.5

More recently, Reaves has hit the 20-point threshold in five of his last seven games, and has scored in double figures in nine straight, providing LAL with reliable punch off the bench.

He’s been at his best as a pick-and-roll ballhandler, averaging 1.017 points per possession, ranking in the 79th percentile, including a 48.6% 3-point conversion rate out of that action.

BULLS WITHOUT LAVINE

The last time Bulls wing Zach LaVine played was Nov. 28 against Boston, a 124-97 loss, after which LaVine was put on the shelf for at least a month, as he tries to rehabilitate a foot injury. Chicago was 5-14 at the time, struggling on both ends of the floor. The Bulls ranked 25th in net rating, including 22nd on defense and 26th on offense.

But since then, the Bulls have gone 6-3, including a 4-game winning streak immediately after the LaVine injury.

In that period, they rank 10th in net rating (the Lakers are 9th in that same stretch), 12th in offense and 13th in defense. The Bulls are coming off a win against a good Sixers team 108-104 in Philadelphia, riding a Coby White hot streak that culminated with 24 points, nine assists and eight boards. They’ve also beaten Milwaukee, New Orleans and Miami in this period.

Teams don’t often get better when a good player doesn’t play, but clearly, the Bulls have found something from both a chemistry and execution standpoint. Perhaps LaVine was playing through pain that left him unable to perform as he typically would when healthy. Regardless, the Lakers will have to be ready to face a team that’s certainly playing better basketball than their overall record suggests.