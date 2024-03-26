Three Things to Know: Lakers at Bucks 3-26-24

The Lakers (39-32) begin their six-game road trip in Milwaukee against the Bucks (46-25) on Tuesday in their final matchup of the season. The game tips at 4:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup.

LEBRON OUT

After missing the Lakers first matchup of the season against the Bucks on March 8th, LeBron James will not face them at all this regular season after being downgraded from doubtful to out early Tuesday due to the left ankle issues that he has been managing all season.

This will be the 10th game LeBron has missed this season -- they are 5-4 in the previous games he's been out -- leaving him on pace to play the most games of any season he's been with the Lakers. His previous high of 67 games came in the 2019-20 title season that was shortened due to COVID related stoppage.

Of those 10 games missed this year, this will be the 4th that will come on the either the front or the back end of a back-to-back, with the Lakers in Memphis to play on Wednesday night. After this upcoming set vs. the Bucks and Grizzlies, the Lakers have two remaining back-to-back sets of their 14 scheduled for this season, including the final two games on this road trip on April 2nd and 3rd, and then again on April 6th and 7th back in Los Angeles.

Without LeBron available, the Lakers will rely more on smaller lineups, potentially looking to Spencer Dinwiddie to carry more of load as a shot creator and wing defender. Dinwiddie started vs. Milwaukee when LeBron sat out earlier this month, a game in which he did not have a big offensive role (five points on just three shot attempts), but did have the game-clinching block against Damian Lillard on the game's final possession.

Further, Dinwiddie is coming off his best game as a Laker in Sunday's win over the Pacers, scoring 26 points and dishing out five assists when he started in place of D'Angelo Russell. The team will be looking for him to carry forward some of that momentum into this game, whether as a starter or a reserve.

ONE LAST ROADIE

For the final time this regular season the Lakers will take an extended road trip, a six-game zigzag across the continent before returning home. The entire trip will test their mettle and their chops as a road team, having them play two back-to-backs and compact all six games into nine nights with a flight plan that is not very forgiving:

3/26: At Milwaukee

3/27: At Memphis

3/29: At Indiana

3/31: At Brooklyn

4/2: At Toronto

4/3: At Washington, DC

And while there are winnable games on this trip based on opponent's record, the Lakers are currently 12-20 on the road this season and will need to prove they are ready for the challenge of winning in their opponent's building where they consistently see both a slew of friendly faces due to the team's large fan base, but also the extra juice in the building that motivates the home team to raise their level as well.

It is not an exaggeration, then, to say that this trip could make or break the Lakers chances to move up in the standings and climb into the 8th seed. If they continue to win and somewhat defy their current road record, they can continue to put pressure on the teams ahead of them, particularly the Suns who are currently 2.5 games up on the Lakers (two games ahead in the loss column).

A look at the updated win-loss scenarios for the Lakers to move up are below:

MATCHUP WITH MILWAUKEE

While the Lakers played the Bucks earlier this month, beating them in a thriller of a game that included Dinwiddie's aforementioned blocked shot and a go-ahead basket from D'Angelo Russell on the night he scored 44 points, it can be easily argued that this current version of Milwaukee is much different (and better) than that one from March 8th.

The biggest and most important change is that Khris Middleton is back, looking healthy, and playing very good basketball next to Dame and Giannis. The Bucks are 5-2 since that loss to the Lakers, with their losses being a blowout to the Kings and a narrow defeat to the Celtics. Their wins include double-digit dispatches of the 76ers and Suns, and a thrashing of the Thunder in their most recent game.

Over that stretch, Middleton has appeared in three of the Bucks last four games and is averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists on 57/42/89 shooting splits, slotting in as the team's third best player who can take over some ball handling and shot creation duties from Dame and Giannis while also being an off-ball threat when those two go to work.

The Lakers, then, have their hands full this evening and will need one of their best perimeter defensive games of the season to try to slow down the Bucks' attack. And while that means the starters will need really focus on that side of the ball, the team's bench wings of Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Max Christie can play an important role in this game, playing with live legs to stay connected to Lillard and Middleton in the middle portions of the game, making it harder for them to control the game when both teams turn to their bench units.

On the other side of the ball, the Lakers will again need their guards to step up a shot makers, but will also need Anthony Davis and, to a lesser extent, Rui Hachimura to carry a big load offensively against the Bucks' big front court. AD is coming off a strong game against the Pacers, where his 36 points came on a variety of jumpers and quick drives to the rim. His jumper will be especially important against the Bucks as they skew heavily towards protecting the paint and have great on-ball and weak side shot blocking to clog up the restricted area.