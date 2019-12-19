MCGEE, HOWARD HAVE PROVED TO BE TAG-TEAM TITANS

When they sub for one other, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard come together and reach as high as they can. They straighten their frames and stretch those right arms vertically, their palms meeting up there with the trees. It’s their thing. It looks almost like if two lighthouses were able to high-five.

And in the downsizing world of today’s NBA, the 7-foot McGee and 6’10” Howard have been bright lights sharing something special this season. They’ve brought big back in a way very few predicted or even thought possible.

The consistent production of McGee and Howard as platoon centers has served as a cornerstone in the Lakers’ dominant start.

LeBron James is averaging 34.8 minutes this season. Anthony Davis is averaging 35.0 minutes this season.

The McGee-Howard center combo is averaging 36.6 minutes.

It’s an apt comparison because McGee and Howard basically don’t play at the same time. So it’s noteworthy that one of them on the court is actually more of a constant than even James or Davis. (Technically, McGee and Howard have appeared twice together, but each time for mere seconds. They have yet officially to log a minute together this season, per league records.)

After how many fans and analysts spent the offseason and preseason speculating what lineups the Lakers could, would and should field with Davis at center, the Lakers’ actual identity has been McGee or Howard there. Davis at center remains a powerful alternative, one the Lakers tried more Thursday in Milwaukee to no avail. But Davis at power forward has allowed the Lakers to be imposing with interior defense, rebounding, screen-setting and lob-pass threats, all of which frees up Davis to do the damage he wants to do more freely.

Here’s just one subtle example, per Lakers coach Frank Vogel: “One of the things that’s not really as visible to everyone is Dwight Howard’s presence out there, and JaVale McGee—those guys being active on the glass, they require a lot of attention,” Vogel said. “So now Anthony a lot of times is getting single coverage on box-outs, and he’s dominating those.”

The 6’10” Davis has played nearly 70 percent of his time this season with either McGee or Howard there to help. McGee and Howard do get to block some shots and throw down epic dunks, but most of their time is spent working for position, making multiple quick-jump efforts toward the ball or reacting to how teammates are running plays. You might notice how one jumps off two feet (Howard) and the other off one (McGee), but both big guys are looking for the “little things,” Howard said.

“When we’re on the floor, every possession we’re thinking about our teammates,” Howard said. “How can we get better? What can we do to make everybody else better? And how we have to sacrifice ourselves for the betterment of the team.”

These are two guys who have had to earn their way back into favor in this league—McGee in recent years with Golden State not playing much or even at all, Howard being without a team until joining the Lakers in the wake of 6’10” DeMarcus Cousins tearing his ACL in August.

What McGee and Howard have done this season is only possible because they have been humbled to understand that the best versions of themselves they can offer aren’t fully reflected by individual stats. The way McGee revs up the pregame huddle with his roars and Howard so consistently and creatively celebrates from the bench the success of teammates is part of that approach.

They have been outstanding on the court but also valuable for how they channel their big personalities toward team camaraderie and mood: For example, Howard comically stands next to James and mimics his pregame chalk toss, feigning confusion when James creates his beautiful cloud while Howard’s faux chalk creates nothing. And Howard’s personal handshake with Davis features choreographed smoothing of brows. Meanwhile, McGee randomly asks Alex Caruso: “Why are you so fly?” … prompting Caruso to proclaim McGee the “swag champ.”

They understand that the real fun is being part of a winning team.

“They got them guys [Davis and James] here to be the stars and do what they have to do. And they put us around them to facilitate and to hold down the fort,” McGee said. “So the way that we’re bringing it together and playing great defense and communicating, it’s just how Lake Show basketball is supposed to be.”