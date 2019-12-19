MCGEE, HOWARD HAVE PROVED TO BE TAG-TEAM TITANS
When they sub for one other, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard come together and reach as high as they can. They straighten their frames and stretch those right arms vertically, their palms meeting up there with the trees. It’s their thing. It looks almost like if two lighthouses were able to high-five.
And in the downsizing world of today’s NBA, the 7-foot McGee and 6’10” Howard have been bright lights sharing something special this season. They’ve brought big back in a way very few predicted or even thought possible.
The consistent production of McGee and Howard as platoon centers has served as a cornerstone in the Lakers’ dominant start.
LeBron James is averaging 34.8 minutes this season. Anthony Davis is averaging 35.0 minutes this season.
The McGee-Howard center combo is averaging 36.6 minutes.
It’s an apt comparison because McGee and Howard basically don’t play at the same time. So it’s noteworthy that one of them on the court is actually more of a constant than even James or Davis. (Technically, McGee and Howard have appeared twice together, but each time for mere seconds. They have yet officially to log a minute together this season, per league records.)
After how many fans and analysts spent the offseason and preseason speculating what lineups the Lakers could, would and should field with Davis at center, the Lakers’ actual identity has been McGee or Howard there. Davis at center remains a powerful alternative, one the Lakers tried more Thursday in Milwaukee to no avail. But Davis at power forward has allowed the Lakers to be imposing with interior defense, rebounding, screen-setting and lob-pass threats, all of which frees up Davis to do the damage he wants to do more freely.
Here’s just one subtle example, per Lakers coach Frank Vogel: “One of the things that’s not really as visible to everyone is Dwight Howard’s presence out there, and JaVale McGee—those guys being active on the glass, they require a lot of attention,” Vogel said. “So now Anthony a lot of times is getting single coverage on box-outs, and he’s dominating those.”
The 6’10” Davis has played nearly 70 percent of his time this season with either McGee or Howard there to help. McGee and Howard do get to block some shots and throw down epic dunks, but most of their time is spent working for position, making multiple quick-jump efforts toward the ball or reacting to how teammates are running plays. You might notice how one jumps off two feet (Howard) and the other off one (McGee), but both big guys are looking for the “little things,” Howard said.
“When we’re on the floor, every possession we’re thinking about our teammates,” Howard said. “How can we get better? What can we do to make everybody else better? And how we have to sacrifice ourselves for the betterment of the team.”
These are two guys who have had to earn their way back into favor in this league—McGee in recent years with Golden State not playing much or even at all, Howard being without a team until joining the Lakers in the wake of 6’10” DeMarcus Cousins tearing his ACL in August.
What McGee and Howard have done this season is only possible because they have been humbled to understand that the best versions of themselves they can offer aren’t fully reflected by individual stats. The way McGee revs up the pregame huddle with his roars and Howard so consistently and creatively celebrates from the bench the success of teammates is part of that approach.
They have been outstanding on the court but also valuable for how they channel their big personalities toward team camaraderie and mood: For example, Howard comically stands next to James and mimics his pregame chalk toss, feigning confusion when James creates his beautiful cloud while Howard’s faux chalk creates nothing. And Howard’s personal handshake with Davis features choreographed smoothing of brows. Meanwhile, McGee randomly asks Alex Caruso: “Why are you so fly?” … prompting Caruso to proclaim McGee the “swag champ.”
They understand that the real fun is being part of a winning team.
“They got them guys [Davis and James] here to be the stars and do what they have to do. And they put us around them to facilitate and to hold down the fort,” McGee said. “So the way that we’re bringing it together and playing great defense and communicating, it’s just how Lake Show basketball is supposed to be.”
Guess who was the first player on the court for the Lakers’ home opener this season? Unafraid of any negative reception that might await him, he came out ahead of his teammates instead of hiding behind them.
It was symbolic of the way Howard has embraced this opportunity to show who he is in his second time around with the Lakers. He tried not to say too much after signing, wanting to be judged by his actions.
Those actions have been spectacular. Howard might be the second-string center, but his minutes frankly have been more challenging because most have been played while one star (usually Davis) is resting. Howard has also become the team’s go-to guy for late-game screen-setting, with the designed play for the final shot in Indiana on Tuesday for James to take the final shot off a Howard pick.
Howard shot 10 for 10 from the field in that game, which prompted James that night to articulate his trust in Howard with words that left James shaking his head.
“I’ve seen Dwight be special before when he averaged 35, 17, five blocks in the Eastern Conference Finals versus my Cavs,” James said, harking back to 2009. “So him going 10 for 10 is nothing. What I’ve seen before: He knocked me out of a chance to play Kobe [Bryant] in the [NBA] Finals.”
It is inherent in any report of Howard’s current play to compare him to what he once was, positive or negative. The bottom line, though, is Howard’s understanding that he won’t get to take 10 shots most nights, much less make 10 shots.
Brandon Ingram in January with the Lakers became the second-youngest player ever to have at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists with 80 percent shooting in a game. The youngest? Howard, who did it at 21 years and 127 days old.
Now Howard is 34. That’s how long he has been building what is an excellent case for a place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. But after missing almost all of last season with another back injury, Howard is treasuring whatever opportunities he is getting this season.
For his part, McGee would love to play more minutes. He turns 32 in a month, and he hasn’t made the sort of lasting mark on the game that Howard has. McGee left the Warriors to sign with the Lakers last season to prove how productive he could be with extended minutes, and he was doing just that until pneumonia derailed his season. Before that, it was McGee in his first stretch with the Lakers being touted by James for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
“He shouldn’t be in the conversation,” James said then. “He is the conversation right now.”
The truth is that kind of individual recognition is impossible to get in a time share. Believing you could do more with more minutes is the right mindset for a confident player, but it can also be a drag on team morale.
Instead, McGee and Howard are major plusses in team morale. And they’re proving by how hard they run for the rim on fast breaks and how hard they roll after setting screens that they understand serious recognition—via team success—is within that hustling reach.
In fact, they epitomize Vogel’s “stay in the moment” mantra better than anyone. Knowing they don’t have to pace themselves, McGee and Howard can give it their fullest in their moments. It has been too much for opponents to handle. Combined, McGee and Howard have All-Star-caliber numbers—13.9 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks—in addition to all those little things for the team.
James’ oft-highlighted, between-the-legs bounce pass to Howard in Atlanta on Sunday began at the other end. The Hawks positioned center Alex Len on the left side of the lane to keep Howard away as Hawks rookie De’Andre Hunter, who just turned 22, used those fresh legs to blow by James at the right elbow. No matter, Howard was still there waiting at the rim and forced Hunter to alter the shot, miss the layup and fall to the floor.
As soon as Howard got the rebound, James was set to receive the ball from Howard while Danny Green raced for the left corner and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope raced for the right corner—stretching Atlanta’s transition defense.
Davis ran also—and then put on a burst of speed upon passing the three-point line, even reaching up to ask for a lob pass in the lane. That caused a scrambling Len to turn his back completely on James as he dribbled to the lane.
Len was left in no position to do anything but deny Davis. Jabari Parker had done the right thing to leave Davis and step over and stop the ball being dribbled by James. But Howard had outrun the fallen Hunter to complete the 5-on-4 advantage, and James knew it. James dropped the pass back for Howard. The pyrotechnic dunk in Howard’s hometown followed.
That time, Davis did the most unsung dirty work. He dug deep and was hardly noticed. Usually it’s Howard or McGee in that role.
But Howard and McGee have proved they are happy to do it. For as much negativity as they’ve felt from people celebrating their individual failures as the game has headed in a small-ball direction, they’ve found another way to quiet the critics.
Maybe they could do even more individually. Maybe you expected a lot less from them before the season.
In any case, together they’ve been crucial to the Lakers’ success.
Kevin Ding is an independent sports writer, and the statements and views expressed by him do not necessarily represent the views of the Los Angeles Lakers.
