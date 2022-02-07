The Journeyman Arrives Home

Trevor Ariza is a real one. Among the organized chaos and excitement of a Lakers Media Day, Trevor took it all in. This 2021-22 Media Day was the 18th of his career, and his second with the Lakers which may be why the small forward transitioned so smoothly from station to station, posing for photos and thoughtfully responding to questions regarding his return to the Lake Show, his role this year, and his expectations for the team.

He fulfilled all Media Day tasks flawlessly because he’s been here before — or maybe he was so prepared because that’s just who Trevor is; equipped for anything.

The Los Angeles native has 18 (and counting) years of professional basketball prowess. Was it being from Los Angeles that influenced his decision to play basketball or was he simply destined? Trevor replied, “I think my mom destined me to be a basketball player. She put the ball in my crib when I was really young,” he said with a grin.

So, it started with a subtle push from his mother, and then perhaps destiny took over? Destiny in this context being defined as the combination of hard work and circumstance. This is exactly what happened when Ariza earned a full-time spot on the Westchester varsity basketball team, coached by Ed Azzam.

“Coach Azzam,” Trevor explained, “he taught me sacrifice, teamwork, hard work, work ethic.” The former record-breaking coach of the Westchester Comets was really impactful on Trevor’s game and primed him for the pros.

“We had a really good high school team, a lot of really good players in the city went to our school so learning how to sacrifice for each other, playing together, competing, being relentless was something that Coach Azzam taught us,” Ariza said.

These principles provided him with the confidence to depart from his college team at UCLA and pursue a career as a professional basketball player in the NBA.

At 18, he joined the league and from the beginning he navigated uncertainty and unknowns in a really dignified manner.

Would he have done anything differently throughout the course of his career? Ariza answered, “I don’t think so, I think my journey has made me who I am. I got a lot of knowledge from a lot of different people, I learned a lot of things, made a lot of friends, people that I would not have met if I didn’t change.”

And in terms of advice to his younger self, “Continue to do the things you’re doing, be patient, and stay confident,” he said retrospectively.

The advice to stay the course would bode well for him at 18. Ariza’s first stop in the NBA was across the country in New York City as a rookie for the Knicks. An adjustment to playing in the NBA in conjunction with the culture shock of a new city did not deter the young player. No, in fact his composure then was telling of his character now.

After a stint with the Knicks and then the Orlando Magic, the LA local returned to his roots as a member of the 2007-08 Los Angeles Lakers team, coached by Phil Jackson.

Phil had a New Age style of coaching rooted in Eastern Philosophy and Native American ideals. At the time Trevor joined the team, Phil was a 9x championship coach. And this was at the point in Ariza’s career when he really started to establish himself as a true 3-and-D player.

In Phil’s book, 11 Rings: The Soul of Success, the Lakers former head coach referred to the 22-year-old as “a talented young player” and “a quick versatile small forward who could attack the basket and hit outside shots on the run.”

Trevor credits Phil with his ability to “control the mind a bit.” “He taught you how to think it,” Trevor explained, “Phil Jackson was more so teaching me how to think the game more and think outside of the box.”

Phil’s coaching and Trevor’s cooperation paired well. The two were members of the squad that notched the Lakers' 15th NBA title in 2009.

Ariza was a dynamic facet of the team’s 2009 playoff run. In 11 Rings, Phil wrote, “Trevor was a quick, daring defender who often ignited our fast-breaking offense by making steals or forcing turnovers. He was also a clutch outside shooter from the corners and other points on the floor.”

In Game 1 of Round 1, Trevor hit (at the time) a career-high 21 points against the Utah Jazz.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, it was his steal off an in-bound pass to Chauncey Billups that closed the game out for the Lakers.

And again, in Game 3, after Kobe Bryant hit a three-pointer to put the team up by one, Trevor snatched Kenyon Martin’s inbound pass to clinch the win.

Then in a crucial Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Magic, Trevor produced 13 points in the third quarter which propelled the Lakers to an overtime victory, and later his first-ever NBA Championship after the Lakers closed the series in five games.

Phil also expressed in his book that, “The biggest setback for the 2009-10 season took place before the season began when Trevor Ariza who had played a big role in the 2009 championship run left the team to become a free agent.”

Well, twelve years later at the age of 36, the NBA Champion returns to the Purple and Gold now as an experienced Vet.

Upon his return, regarding what feels the same and what feels different, he explained that he’s more mature, but that “obviously, the excitement about playing for the Lakers is always there.” He went on, “playing for championships has always been something this organization has done and I’m happy to be back a part of that.”

He joins a predominately veteran cast in addition to a few young players who he can bestow his wisdom upon.

The best thing he said about having a high caliber of vets is that “everyone’s able to hold each other accountable, everybody understands what the goal is and in order to do something that’s hard, sometimes you’ve gotta’ have hard conversations and say hard things.”

Trevor’s always been highly adaptable. He’s always had the ability to join any team and make it work. “Regardless of whatever the role is, I know I’m ready for it. I’m a plug-and- play type player,” he announced during his press conference at Media Day.

“I’ve been around a lot; I’ve been a bunch of different places so I’ve always found a way to contribute to teams,” he affirmed.

Because the thing about Trevor Ariza, is from his early days as a California State Champion, to the first leg of his professional career as an NBA Champion, to now, is that Trevor Ariza has always had the innate ability to be a team player. He’s been equipped with the qualities since the beginning.

Now, the term “team player” carries many connotations but in its essence, the title denotes a few undeniable attributes including depth, malleability, and magnetism. That’s Trevor. And that’s what he can bring (in addition to his length) to this 2021-22 Lakers team.

At the conclusion of his 18th Media Day, Trevor listed off some of his all-time favorite players from LA. Baron Davis, Evan Burns, Brandon Heath, and his fellow teammate Russell Westbrook were names mentioned among others on the list.

Fitting that he chose the last part of his Media Day, before he enters into his 18th season, to recognize the LA basketball players that have inspired him throughout his career — a true class act, a real one.