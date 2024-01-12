Suns Explode Offensively to Blowout Lakers

In a game they trailed by as many as 32 points and, when the game was much closer, had every run they tried to make snuffed out by great Suns shot making, the Lakers saw their two-game winning streak snapped in a 127 to 109 blowout loss on Thursday night. The defeat drops them back below .500 on the season and left them 2-3 on their five-game home-stand to start January.

Phoenix was led by their guards in this one, with both Devin Booker (31) and Bradley Beal (37) topping 30 points while scorching the nets with elite jump shooting. Beal connected on eight of his 10 attempts from deep and 14 of his 21 shots overall. Booker, meanwhile, hit 11 of his 22 shots from the field and all seven of his foul shots to do his damage.

The Suns, playing with all three of Booker, Beal, and Kevin Durant for the first time in their four matchups against the Lakers used a variety of on-ball screen actions involving two of those three players on many of their possessions, getting the Lakers back on their heels and into scramble mode defensively which resulted in good shots on many of their possessions.

Beal and Booker in particular feasted in these actions, but Durant (18 points on 7-of-12 shooting) also found his rhythm playing in isolation out of these plays, shooting over the top of smaller defenders who switched out onto him.

For the Lakers, they could never really find their own rhythm offensively. Through three quarters -- which was the competitive portion of the game before Coach Ham went to mostly bench groups in the 4th quarter -- the Lakers managed to shoot just 45.9% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc while committing 14 turnovers.

This sort of offensive output simply was not good enough to keep pace with the hot-shooting Suns, and the turnovers were particularly damaging with Phoenix turning those 14 miscues into 25 points of their own. On too many possessions the Lakers got caught in the air with no one to pass to or tried to squeeze the ball into tight windows, only for Phoenix to snare the ball away and take it in the other direction for a wide open three or a shot at the basket.

On the Lakers side, they had seven players in double figures and were led by D'Angelo Russell's 19 points on 7-14 shooting to go along with six assists. Max Christie also had a productive night off the Lakers bench, scoring 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Ultimately, however, the Lakers got behind in this one early and were never able to really combat a Suns offensive attack that not only got to their spots on the floor, but hit shots once they were there. And, to the Suns credit, whenever they felt threatened, they turned up the heat again to reestablish their control and keep the Lakers are more than arms distance.