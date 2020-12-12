Preseason Postgame Notes: Lakers 87, Clippers 81

After an early lead and then trailing through the middle of the game, the Lakers pulled ahead in the 4th quarter and held on to win 87-81 over the Clippers in their first preseason game.

Started Dennis Schröder, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell.

Lakers played a total of 9 players, with Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker leading the team in minutes.

After feeding off the energy of Montrezl Harrell in the first half (9 points, 10 rebounds in first half), the 4th quarter featured repeated drives by Talen Horton-Tucker into the paint.

A close game throughout, neither team led by double digits.

Both teams shot 35.7%. Lakers had 17 turnovers, but Clippers had 25.

Lakers leading scorers, THT with 19 points, Kuzma with 18 points, Harrell with 13 points.

Last season’s South Bay Lakers Talen Horton-Tucker, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Devontae Cacok combined for 28 points and 19 rebounds.

Per Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell - Alex Caruso slipped in the first half and has a sore hip flexor; they decided not to put him back in the game, but it’s nothing serious.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Markieff Morris, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Marc Gasol were held out of the game.

