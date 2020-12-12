Preseason Postgame Notes: Lakers 87, Clippers 81
(12/11/20)
After an early lead and then trailing through the middle of the game, the Lakers pulled ahead in the 4th quarter and held on to win 87-81 over the Clippers in their first preseason game.
- Started Dennis Schröder, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell.
- Lakers played a total of 9 players, with Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker leading the team in minutes.
- After feeding off the energy of Montrezl Harrell in the first half (9 points, 10 rebounds in first half), the 4th quarter featured repeated drives by Talen Horton-Tucker into the paint.
- A close game throughout, neither team led by double digits.
- Both teams shot 35.7%. Lakers had 17 turnovers, but Clippers had 25.
- Lakers leading scorers, THT with 19 points, Kuzma with 18 points, Harrell with 13 points.
- Last season’s South Bay Lakers Talen Horton-Tucker, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Devontae Cacok combined for 28 points and 19 rebounds.
- Per Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell - Alex Caruso slipped in the first half and has a sore hip flexor; they decided not to put him back in the game, but it’s nothing serious.
- LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Markieff Morris, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Marc Gasol were held out of the game.
